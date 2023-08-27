URBANA — What would go with climbing a rock wall and hanging out with friends who love the sport as much as you do?
How about a cold beer?
Alex Bragg, owner of Urbana Boulders, would like to offer his adult clients some refreshment in the form of beer if the city issues him a liquor license.
Bragg will be attending Monday’s city council meeting to explain his plans.
What he doesn’t plan to do is turn part of his climbing gym into a bar. His hope, if he gets the license, is to be able to have a keg or two on hand for clients who enjoy hanging around Urbana Boulders and combining climbing with socializing.
“I want to keep it as simple as possible,” Bragg said.
He already has kombucha and coffee available, and adding beer, he said, would be “kind of an experiment.”
Bragg opened Urbana Boulders in 2015 in an outbuilding on the southern end of Northgate Plaza at 1501½ N. Cunningham Ave. He originally opened it with a partner, Kris Schmarr, but Schmarr left early on.
Urbana Boulders has been steadily growing as the activity it offers has grown more popular, Bragg said. About three-quarters of his clients have memberships and come in on a regular basis, and the rest buy day passes.
“Last year was our best year ever,” he said.
The current year is on track to top even that, Bragg said.
Urbana Boulders averages about 120 clients a day, and this past Sunday, 183 people came through the doors, he said. The prime time for business is after-work hours, from about 5 to 9 p.m.
To keep the ever-changing climbing routes on the walls interesting and challenging enough for adults, Urbana Boulders serves mostly adult climbers — though, Bragg said, some kids 10 and over can manage it.
The kind of climbing offered, bouldering — which is climbing without ropes or harnesses — comes with falling, though falling onto a thickly-padded floor.
For some climbers, the activity helps overcome a fear of heights, Bragg said. It’s also good exercise for people who don’t necessarily want to work out at more traditional gyms, he said.
The 35-year-old Bragg grew up on a farm near Villa Grove, got a degree in philosophy from Bowling Green State University in Ohio and started climbing in 2012. He began the business with a desire to offer an indoor climbing gym in the local community.
He doesn’t see the climbing wall at the new Dick’s House of Sport at Market Place Mall having a negative effect on his business. If anything, more people will try the sport, and some will wind up coming to Urbana Boulders.
What’s next for the business? Bragg said he hopes to build an addition of about 6,000 square feet with a 60-foot-high wall for rope and harness climbing. It’s climbing minus the falls, and could accommodate fall-adverse people and older adults who want to give this sport a try, Bragg said.
If the city council approves expanding the number of Class A liquor licenses from seven to eight so that one can be made available to Urbana Boulders, Bragg said he’ll likely start serving beer right away.
Mayor Diane Marlin said the council wants to hear from Bragg about his plans for the layout, and how the sale of alcohol would be controlled if there are kids under age 21 on the premises.