FARMER CITY — Organizers have released the headlining acts for this summer’s three-day Heritage Days Festival in downtown Farmer City.
The event runs Thursday, June 3, through Saturday, June 5.
Platinum-selling country band Parmalee will headline the acts for Friday, with more artists for that date to be announced later.
The rock band Saliva will take the stage with Tantric, Alborn and One Vision on Saturday.
General admission to the concerts is free.
Tickets for the party pit, which is closest to the stage, are on sale for each date at farmercityheritagedays.com.
Tickets are buy one, get one free through Feb. 28.