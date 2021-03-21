CHESTERVILLE — Work is moving ahead on a new visitor attraction in the heart of East Central Illinois Amish country, despite a year of pandemic delays.
Now in its fifth year of development, the Illinois Amish Heritage Center is about to expand again with another historic building set to be moved Friday morning to the 5-acre site along Illinois 133 between Arthur and Chesterville.
The 1920 Miller Amish German schoolhouse, will follow an approximately 9-mile route — pulled by a tractor and a team of Belgian horses — to join two 1800s Amish homes already on the facility’s grounds.
Since one of the houses was moved to the grounds in 2016, more than 7 million people have viewed a video of the move that was posted on an Illinois State Police Facebook page, said Wilmer Otto, president of the board of the Illinois Amish Heritage Preservation Foundation, a nonprofit group that is sponsoring this development.
He predicted the move of the schoolhouse will attract just as much attention.
“The public is invited to come enjoy the spectacle,” he said.
Also moving ahead this year is Phase 2 of fundraising, with a retired University of Illinois philanthropy professional engaged to help raise the $1.2 million needed for the construction of a 9,600-square-foot museum and visitors’ center building that will offer exhibits of Amish life and culture and a gift shop with Amish-made items.
The foundation has already raised $1.3 million for the first stages of development, part of which went to buy the land, Otto said.
Setbacks
The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is intended to be a living-history Amish farm and museum to enhance understanding and appreciation for the life and culture of Illinois’ Amish dating back to the mid-1800s.
Otto said he’s been encouraged by the level of interest and support for this project that has continued through the pandemic.
Through the past year, the foundation board has continued to meet online and plan to move forward, according to board member Richard Harshman of Sullivan.
But COVID-19 did deliver some setbacks, he said.
The three annual public events held on the grounds in the spring, summer and fall that also serve as fundraisers all had to be canceled last year because of the pandemic, he said.
And as the pandemic continues to linger, the spring and summer events for this year have also been canceled, though for now, the Harvest to Home event in October is moving ahead, Harshman said.
COVID-19 also delivered another blow last year when a key person involved in the project, Arthur native Ervin Yoder, came down with the disease and died in December.
Mr. Yoder, who was the foundation board’s vice president, is credited with first envisioning this development and preserving the 1882 Schrock and 1866 Yoder houses that were moved to the grounds.
“He really was the instigator of the project,” Harshman said.
The schoolhouse
Originally located 2 miles west of Arthur on Illinois 133, the Miller Amish German school is set to undergo its second move.
In 2011, it was first moved an additional 2 miles west to the Miller Farm, and it has been preserved at that location by Karen Miller, whose father and grandfather taught in the building, according to the foundation.
The school building has been described in a recent Illinois Amish Heritage Center quarterly newsletter as being in pristine condition, with original paint, desks and wood or coal-burning stove, German lessons written on the chalkboard and original graniteware wash basin.
It was never an elementary school, Otto said. It was used by young people to gather to learn the German language.
While Miller is donating the building, it will still cost $30,000 to move it and put it on a new foundation and do some minor repairs, Otto said.
Planning the move of this schoolhouse during the past year has helped the board maintain its courage, tenacity and faith in the project, Harshman said.
“We stayed very optimistic,” he said. “We did not let ourselves get discouraged or lose faith or think we might have to give up, because we don’t.”
Fundraising
The leaders of one donor, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Coles County, have seen the Illinois Amish Heritage Center as a great project in terms of its potential impact on economic development for the area, according to Sarah Bush Lincoln spokeswoman Patty Peterson.
It’s likely the museum will draw schoolchildren from throughout the region, she said.
“This group has really done their homework in what they think they can bring in terms of visitors to the community,” she said.
Vicki Megginson, retired senior vice president of the University of Illinois Foundation, said this project brought her out of retirement.
Engaged to do fundraising for the museum and visitors’ center building, Megginson said she began doing some research in December and recently formalized her relationship with the foundation board.
“The people on this board are so enthusiastic about what they want to accomplish, and they are doing it,” she said. “It helps ignite me too.”
Megginson, who lives in Springfield and also has a home in Champaign, said she raised her family in the area and remembers enjoying excursions to Douglas and Moultrie counties.
As she talked to Harshman and others on the board, she said, she became enchanted with the vision they have to provide visitors with further understanding of Amish history and culture.
Not only that, she said, it will be a chance for everyone to see how most farming in the area was done in the past.
“And the Illinois Amish Heritage Center is going to be a wonderful economic magnet for that area,” she said.
Like the foundation board members, Megginson said she envisions school groups, senior bus tours and other visitors coming to this attraction.
“They’re expecting in time, it may attract hundreds of thousands of visitors a year, which I think is a great economic boost,” she said.
The board has asked her to focus on fundraising for the museum/visitors’ center, which Megginson said she views as the heart of the project.
“It’s where people will gather, where they will learn and understand what they are going to be seeing, and they can return for additional questions and to revisit whatever exhibits they would like to,” she said.
Prospective donors should be that there are sponsorship and naming opportunities available, Megginson said.
Coming up
While the traditional summer fundraising event won’t be held this year, the foundation board is tentatively planning to have a soft opening of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center starting in early June for two days a week, with tours available.
An online reservation system will be used to limit the capacity in each building to 10 people at a time in order to respect COVID-19 safety guidelines, Otto said.
If you haven’t seen the Schrock House recently, there’s more to see now. It’s about 99 percent completed and also has a new catering kitchen that can be used for future events, Harshman said.
Depending on how fundraising efforts go, Otto said the board would like to break ground on the museum building this fall, with hope of opening it next year.
More plans for the ever- growing development include moving an 1879 Amish barn to the site.
Otto said the hope is to dismantle the barn this year and reassemble it next year with a community barn-raising.