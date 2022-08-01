Listen to this article
Mahomet park
A view of Mahomet’s park on Main Street — with the village building at left and fire station at right. (Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette).

MAHOMET — Mahomet is also one step closer from knowing what to call the open green space adjacent to the village administrative building.

Known to many since 2019 as “the village green,” discussion continued at this week’s village board meeting about giving it an official name.

Trustee Jason Tompkins suggested Freedom Plaza as an alternative to the previously proposed Freedom Park.

After a brief discussion, the board directed Village Administrator Patrick Brown to draft a resolution to officially name the green space.

A final name decision will be made by the board in August, Brown said Thursday.

— In other board business, as expected, members green-lit construction plans for the new Unlimited Villas subdivision, to be built on 1.8 acres at Patton and Delane drives.

