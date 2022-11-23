CHAMPAIGN — The director of parks and recreation for Fishers, Ind., has been named the new executive director of the Champaign Park District.
Sarah Sandquist's first day on the job in Champaign is less than two weeks away.
“I couldn’t be more excited about it,” Sandquist said Wednesday after the park district's board announced its choice for a new district leader.
Sandquist, who has served as director of parks and recreation for the northeastern Indianapolis suburb since August 2018, said she already has ties to Champaign-Urbana.
She earned her bachelor's degree in early-childhood education from the University of Illinois, and her husband, Matt, is from Champaign, she said.
She and her family have been frequent visitors to Champaign, and she’s been impressed with the quality of parks and park facilities in the community, she said.
“There’s just so much going on here,” she said.
Sandquist is set to begin her new position Dec. 5, and will assume all responsibilities on Jan. 1. Current Executive Joe DeLuce is set to retire at the end of this year.
The 41-year-old Sandquist manages 27 parks, more than 700 acres of park land (including a 33-acre urban farm) and an award-winning maker space in her current position in Fishers.
Prior to that, she worked in several suburbs in the Seattle area, including as recreation supervisor in Kirkland, Wash., volunteer and events supervisor for the city of Kenmore, Wash., and recreation coordinator for the city of Redmond, Wash. Her previous positions in Illinois include recreation supervisor for the Glen Ellyn Park District and assistant aquatic manager for the Bartlett Park District.
Sandquist enjoys running, exploring new parks and going to hear live music. She and her husband have two sons, ages 3 and 7.
“Sarah brings a great deal of leadership experience gained from working in parks and recreation in Illinois, Washington and Indiana,” said Kevin J. Miller, president of the Champaign Park District board. “She is the perfect leader to carry on Joe’s legacy of enhancing our community’s quality of life through positive experiences in parks, recreation and cultural arts.”
Sandquist said she was impressed by interactions with the park district staff, the quality of the facilities and the number of programs the district offers.
“I am honored and thrilled to be joining the award winning team at the Champaign Park District,” she said. “I look forward to leading the district into its next chapter by providing a high level of service and value to our residents.”
DeLuce has been with the park district since 1997, and was named executive director in 2014.