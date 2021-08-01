The new Stanley Rankin Collections Care Center at the Museum of the Grand Prairie is in operation!
It’s not a gallery, a program or an exhibit, but it is essential to our operations. It’s a newer, safer home for our large artifacts.
What’s a large artifact? Things like a plow, a seed drill, a sofa, a saddle, sled runners and ice saws.
While many of our smaller artifacts fit on standard shelving, we have several hundred pieces in the collection, mostly from Champaign County’s agricultural heritage, that require special care and large, open spaces.
In 2014, the Museum of the Grand Prairie was awarded a capital grant from the state of Illinois to rebuild a previously repurposed barn to house those precious big things.
The grant was deferred for five years, but finally, the money came through in 2019. By that time, more funds were needed, as construction costs had doubled, but the museum had recently received a generous donation from Stanley Rankin’s estate.
This donation helped to build the new facility, and we are so grateful! Stan Rankin, a lifelong employee of the University of Illinois, where he managed many departments from what was then the Assembly Hall to computer science, was a staunch champion of many cultural institutions.
To name just a few, Rankin supported the Boy Scouts, the Monticello Railway Museum and the Japan House, devotedly.
In the early 1990s, Rankin and his mother, Dorothy, spent many hours at the Museum of the Grand Prairie (then the Early American Museum) as volunteers in the Illinois Quilt Research Project.
As the institutional sponsor for the state project, the museum and Land of Lincoln Quilt Association recorded information about over 12,000 quilts produced or owned in Illinois.
Avid quilters themselves, Rankin and his mother created beautiful, imaginative, colorful quilts — some traditional, some art quilts — together. They created them for the sheer joy of making them and not necessarily to be used.
This mutual love of quilts brought them to the museum’s project and eventually brought Stan Rankin to naming the
Museum of the Grand Prairie in his will.
How fortunate we are to now be able to store large things in a temperature- and humidity-controlled and pest-free environment.
Collections processing includes recording all the data about an object, cleaning it and readying it for appropriate storage.
When new things come to the collection, we have to make sure that we’re not bringing any pests in with them.
Enter the heat tent! Heating something to 130 degrees for
20 minutes kills, and thus sterilizes, all new acquisitions.
Our new center has this and so much more! We’re just starting to move things back into the collections care center, but sometime in the coming year, we’d love for you to look for two things: a permanent online exhibit of Stan and Dorothy Rankin’s quilts and an open house of the Rankin Collections Care Center, so that everyone can see behind the heat tent and into the inner sanctum of collections care.