When I began my internship at the Champaign County History Museum early this summer, I never would have guessed that I would have the opportunity to put together an exhibit and be a published historian.
I was just excited about the internship because it gave me a chance to get my foot in the door, learn about museum work and experience what my future as a historian might be like. This experience exceeded any of my original expectations.
I have always loved visiting museums and learning about history, but this summer showed me that being on the other side of the experience is just as rewarding.
The best part about interning in a museum is being surrounded by people who share my love for history, allowing me to explore new areas of interest and myriad conversations about local history.
I’ve learned more about the earliest days of Champaign County straight through to the first Farm Aid concert held Sept. 22, 1985, at Memorial Stadium.
It’s this last topic which gave me the greatest opportunity to dig in to historical research and even help design a new exhibit.
Such a large music festival had surprisingly little local material written about, piquing my interest and encouraging me to hold true to the museum’s core mission: to preserve and present the history of our county to the public.
As someone who studies history and appreciates the complexity of the past, being able to present new information to people has been one of the most rewarding parts of this internship.
When the topic was first pitched to me by the museum manager, I thought I might be able to write a blog post detailing the concert and its outcomes, yet as I continued to research, it became clear that the subject would be perfect for a museum exhibit.
Encouraged by the T-shirt, poster and program already in our collection, I set out to bring together a comprehensive history of the concert through first-hand accounts and newspaper articles.
I was shocked by the response to our Facebook posts asking for stories and memories from those who went.
As I read through each one, the concert came to life, helping to formulate an accurate account of what it looked like.
In many ways, historical research is like a puzzle, assembling pieces from a variety of sources to create a comprehensive representation of just about anything.
Studying history and archaeology at the University of Illinois has given me the opportunity to put together plenty of historical puzzles, and working in public history is an amazing way to put that skill to use.
I am excited to continue my work at the museum, bringing Champaign County’s history to the public and hopefully spreading my own passion for history.
Make sure to stop by the Champaign County History Museum to check out the Farm Aid exhibit and more of our awesome collection!