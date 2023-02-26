2022 was the Champaign County History Museum’s 50th anniversary year, and it turned out to be a good one.
Early in the year, we got word from the Illinois Association of Museums that they were honoring us with five awards, including Small Museum of the Year.
I wrote about that in our June 5 “Inside Out” column.
Another IAM award of excellence was for our exhibit “William McKinley’s Road of Good Service.”
There is still time to see it, but we are currently planning three new exhibits with local-media themes.
The first will likely be in the northeast gallery, where we are currently running our “Art in the Museum” series that features a different artist or group of artists working in Champaign County each month.
The UI Student Photography Club will be exhibiting “Champaign Through the Eyes of International Students” in March.
Then in April, the museum will once again be a venue for the Boneyard Arts Festival, featuring works by Comrades in Art, a group of local female artists.
- Thanks to a sizable gift, plus additional crowdfunding, our historic Cretor popcorn truck is now in the shop having a new Cretor-manufactured kettle installed along with some replacement of decorative elements that had disappeared over the years that will bring some bling back to the truck.
- Our monthly history talks are back in full swing.
They have become popular enough to outgrow the museum’s conference room, so be sure to check the location before heading out.
We sometimes livestream and/or record them for later viewing.
- The March talk by UI Professor Dan Gilbert will be at 7 p.m. March 9 at the Champaign Public Library. He will talk about Farm Aid and the UI History Department’s History Harvest program. There is currently a Farm Aid exhibit in our lobby.
- I will be presenting the April talk, 7 p.m. on the 6th, at Parkland Community Education Center, 1315 N. Mattis Ave., east of the main campus.
I’m calling my talk “The Illinois Theatre: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.”
The Illinois burned in 1927, so a lot of people aren’t familiar with it.
I chose this older movie title because the word “ugly” certainly is appropriate, considering that in the last few years of the theater’s existence, it was owned by the Ku Klux Klan.
- In-person visits continue to break records.
- 2022 brought the launch of our YouTube channel, 12 new articles on our website, and the transcription of nearly a third of our extensive oral-history collection.
We also began sponsoring “Locals C-U” with Tamera McDaniel on WDWS/WHMS/WKIO as another way to share local-history stories.
- We have initiated an ongoing project to digitize smaller county newspapers, beginning with the St. Joseph Record.
About 20 percent of the funds needed to digitize the entire run have been raised.
- An award has been created to recognize a university student for research work they have done for the museum.
The award is named in honor of Adele Suslick, a former teacher at University High School and a long-term member of the museum’s board of trustees.
- Our second Trivia Night fundraising event has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at El Toro Bravo, 2561 W. Springfield Ave., C.
Special guests are current and former News-Gazette Mailbag editors Kathy Reiser and Tom Kacich. Mike Haile will be the emcee.
Questions are mostly general knowledge, but we will include some local history questions, too.
- We have one half-time employee, so interns and volunteers are incredibly important to us.
We are grateful for the dozens of board members, volunteers and interns who help make the museum a success.
Some help out with the popcorn truck or other individual projects, while several work on a more regular basis.
Please contact the museum if you’d like to volunteer.
Please follow the Champaign County History Museum on social media and check the website, champaigncounty
history.org, for information on programs and new exhibits.