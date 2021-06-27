“The bluebird carries the sky on his back,” says Henry David Thoreau.
If you’ve ever seen an eastern bluebird in real life, you know exactly what he is talking about. They seem to shine from within on bright sunny days.
Where does that shimmering color come from? Did you know that the bluebird’s blue feathers are not technically blue? At least not in the sense that we often think about colors, because there is no blue pigment in the feathers. In low light, they actually appear quite dark.
Instead of pigment, the blue color results from the microscopic structures of the feather. These structures scatter blue light back to your eyes and absorb the other wavelengths. In full sunlight, the feathers look dazzling, while in other lights, the birds can appear dark or almost black.
And bluebirds inspire passion! Here at Homer Lake Forest Preserve, there are tireless volunteers who help to care for these precious birds. Some of these volunteers have been working for decades with little fanfare.
Eastern bluebirds had nearly vanished from Illinois by the 1980s, due in part to the loss of places to nest. Bluebirds build their nests in tree cavities. Fortunately for them — and for us! — homemade nest boxes were a welcome alternative.
Volunteer efforts helped to bring this bird back to the East Central Illinois countryside.
In 1992, a group of dedicated volunteers, led by the “Bluebird Betties” and their friend, Cathy, put up dozens of bluebird boxes at Homer Lake Forest Preserve. Almost 30 years later, some of these volunteers still care for these nest boxes!
The nest boxes must be monitored weekly during the nesting season, and the volunteers record breeding success data.
For example, they record the number of eggs laid, how many eggs hatch and how many nestlings survive long enough to fledge.
They clean out old nests to help encourage the bluebirds to raise a second brood and help ensure that non-native birds, mice or wasps have not taken over the boxes.
People who faithfully do good things for others behind the scenes make my job so rich and your experience of Homer Lake so memorable.
They bring wonder to others by helping bluebirds in the Preserves — literally providing “bluebirds of happiness” to all our visitors!
For more information on helping to monitor nest boxes at Homer Lake and other Champaign County Forest Preserve sites, please feel free to contact me.
And finally, on your next visit to Homer Lake, take a look up into the sky to see if the day is a “bluebird day.” According to Merriam-Webster, a “bluebird day” is “a day marked by cloudless blue skies.” Blue skies like the shimmering blue of the bird who “carries the sky on his back.”
I wish you many bluebird days and many days full of bluebirds!
By the way, did you know that there are five birds that are blue in Champaign County? On your next visit to the Forest Preserves, look for eastern bluebirds, blue jays, tree swallows, belted kingfishers and indigo buntings. Can you find all five?