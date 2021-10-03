There is a significant arts and culture anniversary coming at the end of 2021.
The Virginia Theatre opened Dec. 28, 1921, and will be celebrating its 100th anniversary all season. The Champaign County History Museum is joining with the Virginia in a celebratory event Saturday.
The museum has collected very few artifacts related to the Virginia and other local theaters. Our collection consists mostly of a few photos and paper items such as programs and promotional items, including a booklet of RKO discount coupons. We would like to acquire more if people have some to donate.
Two Virginia artifacts in the collection are a copy of the grand-opening souvenir program and the Stoolman-Pyle Corp. corporate seal. A.W. Stoolman, prolific local contractor, and C.C. “Charlie” Pyle, theatrical manager and entrepreneur, were instrumental in the creation of the Virginia Theatre.
In the period of time through the construction of the Virginia, the local theaters were independent operations for the most part. However, our local Orpheum was built in 1914 by the fledgling F&H Amusement Company chain. Both principals, Joseph Finn and Marcus Heiman, went on to hold major positions with the Orpheum Circuit, which eventually became part of RKO (Radio-Keith-Orpheum). By 1930, both the Orpheum and the Virginia were operated by RKO.
In addition to collecting and displaying artifacts, research is a major function of a museum. The information gleaned is used for publications, both printed and online, to learn more about the artifact collection and to enhance the exhibits, making them more meaningful and telling a better story.
As it happens, two of us involved with the Champaign County History Museum have already been doing local history research. President T.J. Blakeman has done substantial research into Champaign buildings, businesses and people. As vice president, I have spent several years researching the history of local theaters and opera houses.
The Virginia Theatre is a beloved local institution, and the Champaign County History Museum is pleased to partner with it as part of its centennial celebration in an event called “Stage and Screen: The Virginia and Champaign County’s Historic Theatres.”
Blakeman and I have joined forces to create this presentation on the Virginia Theatre’s history and its place in the general history of local theater. It will include a large collection of images, including some recently unearthed photographs and information on the people involved with the Virginia in the beginning and over the years. We’ll discuss milestones and some of the performances, including nationally known (at the time) performers and local productions, such as the annual recitals by Thelma Leigh Rose’s dance students.
Blakeman and I will be on stage. Tours and exhibits are planned. Special guests associated with the Virginia’s history have been invited.
The event is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, with doors opening at 6 p.m. This is a free event. Plans are to record it so people will be able to see it online at a future date to be determined.
Please check the Virginia Theatre’s social-media pages and its website, thevirginia.org, for details and updates.
The museum will also post streaming information on social media and champaign