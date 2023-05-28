The Champaign County forest preserves started 75 years ago when Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, a 260-acre park in Mahomet, opened on Memorial Day 1948 to throngs of county residents eager to fish, boat and swim.
Since then, we have grown to offer outdoor recreation opportunities, provide educational experiences and protect natural habitat in over 4,000 acres across seven preserves throughout the county.
These preserves feature a golf course, museum, nature center, campground, botanical garden, International Dark Sky Park, three rivers and over 47 miles of trails, including the regional Kickapoo Rail Trail.
When Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve opened, it provided much-needed green space for returning World War II veterans and their families to relax and reconnect.
Today, visitors still find that spending time in nature benefits both their mental and physical well-being.
Through the years, the forest preserves have continued to provide enjoyable outdoor activities while adding education and conservation to our three-part mission.
We strive to restore land to historically referenced native ecosystems that evolved before the heavy hand of European settlement.
Over the past 20 years, the forest preserves have protected and restored close to 780 acres throughout the county, and over 1,000 native plant and animal species have been documented in the preserves.
In the 1970s, the forest preserves began offering cultural and natural educational opportunities for the community.
From school programs, lecture series, nature hikes, kids summer camps and more, we offer myriad ways to learn about our home in what was once a vast expanse of tallgrass prairie, wetlands, sedge meadows, prairie groves and open woodlands.
Today, these educational opportunities at Museum of the Grand Prairie and Homer Lake Interpretive Center generate close to 40,000 visits annually.
We invite you to join us in celebrating our 75th anniversary this year.
Participate in the 75 Mile Trail Challenge from Memorial Day through Labor Day by logging 75 miles in the county’s forest preserves through walking, rolling, running, paddling/rowing or biking. Free registration at ccfpd.org.
Open yourself up to new experiences by visiting one of your preserves for the first time!
Take in the 75th anniversary photo exhibit at Museum of the Grand Prairie to learn more about your forest preserves and how they have changed over the years.
Donate to the Forest Preserve Friends Foundation to help us continue to offer unique opportunities.
Visit the accredited Museum of the Grand Prairie or Homer Lake Interpretive Center to catch an exhibit.
Volunteer with us to help us manage the land for biodiversity, teach others or preserve history, and make new friends at the same time!
Attend a program or event — Freedom Fest (June 30), one of many concerts scheduled throughout the preserves this summer, Night Lights in the Botanical Garden this winter, and many more exciting programs and events in between.
Our 75th anniversary is a milestone worthy of celebration.
In whatever way you participate, be sure to tag us on social media (#champaignforests) to share how you are celebrating with us.