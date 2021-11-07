Common ground is sometimes difficult to find, but most of us agree on the need for clean air, clean water and plenty of resources for the future.
There are many ways we can be good stewards of environmental resources, and celebrating America Recycles Day is one way to improve upon and communicate our waste-reduction efforts.
Started in 1997, America Recycles Day is now observed nationwide on Nov. 15. Events are organized locally and supported by the nonprofit Keep America Beautiful.
Cleanups, collection events and workshops encourage people to be mindful of what they consume and what happens to their waste.
Such efforts have had measurable impacts — since 1960, the rate of recycling in the United States has steadily increased from 6 percent to 34 percent.
Locally, there are options for us to reduce waste and recycle more. Residents of Champaign and Urbana are fortunate to have curbside pickup of select items available in many areas.
The cities of Champaign and Urbana each have an online “Where Do I Recycle It?” resource for many items that can’t go into the curbside bins.
For instance, Styrofoam (which does not decompose and thus takes up huge amounts of landfill space) can be dropped off for free at the Dart Container Corporation plant at 1505 E. Main St., U. Collecting your carry-out containers and foam packaging to take to Dart is a great way to reduce waste!
Though America Recycles Day promotes recycling, the spirit of this holiday is really about conserving resources. Reducing waste and reusing items are just as important as recycling.
With the holiday season approaching, we might consider how our purchasing decisions affect our environment.
Companies pay close attention to what we buy, so how we choose to spend our money is a powerful way to voice our environmental concerns.
We can affect large-scale change by showing that we prefer products made with less packaging, without single-use plastics, and that source materials sustainably and ethically.
Recent global supply-chain issues make buying local products more attractive, which reduces the need for shipping and benefits our local economy.
Crafting holiday decorations with repurposed and reusable materials from The Idea Store can be fun and also reduces the need to buy new.
America Recycles Day is an opportunity to increase our recycling efforts. From Nov. 15-20, the Anita Purves Nature Center is collecting the following items during regular business hours: compact fluorescent bulbs (sealed in zip-top bags); CDs and DVDs; eyeglasses; pens, pencils, markers and empty glue-stick cartridges; and drink pouches (such as Capri Sun; straws are OK!).
Year-round, you can also drop off cellphones, ink-jet cartridges, six-pack rings and household batteries (single-use alkaline and rechargeable).
You can learn about other ways the Urbana Park District is being more environmentally responsible in their new Climate Action, Resilience, Education & Sustainability Plan online at urbanaparks.org/about-us/green-initiatives.
The more we can see the impacts of our actions, the clearer it becomes for us to do all we can — as individuals and communities — to work toward a more sustainable future.