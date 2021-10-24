Over 100 years ago, people with names like Osterbur, Duitsman, Busboom and Behrens came to America from a place called Ostfriesland (also known as East Frisia), in northwestern Germany.
In East Frisia, the farmland was poor and scarce. Too many people had too little food, and men were tired of military conscription. These intrepid travelers sought a better life.
When they boarded ships to make the trans-Atlantic journey, these intrepid travelers knew they would probably never see their homeland or some family members again. Many ultimately settled in northeastern Champaign County. They took up residence in areas around Flatville, Royal and Gifford. Whole families soon made the journey and joined to form new East Frisian communities.
The East Frisians brought their traditions, religion, recreation and work ethic to Champaign County and built their lives on the pillars of Lutheran faith, family and farming. Though forced to leave much behind, they retained their cultural identity in their new homes and communities. Change was inevitable, and the East Frisian cultural identity eventually faded, but strong remnants still survive today.
In 1995, the Museum of the Grand Prairie, then the Early American Museum, began the “East Frisians of Illinois: A Field Investigation” project. Its goal was to preserve Champaign County’s East Frisian heritage through an oral-history collection. The project collected 36 interviews with members of the East Frisian community, totaling over 33 hours of audio.
In 2017, the oral history collections were assessed for preservation and ease of access.
In 2018, the audio interviews were reformatted and digitized, and audio transcription was completed in 2021. This work was funded in part by grants from the Illinois State Historical Records Advisory Board.
The East Frisian oral histories are now safely preserved and more easily accessible than ever before.
To celebrate the East Frisian legacy in Champaign County and share our East Frisian oral history collection, several exhibit projects and programs are available. A small traveling exhibit will circulate through the county beginning in November. Check the museum’s social-media pages for locations. To hear samples of interview audio and read transcript excerpts, visit the companion online exhibit at mgp.omeka.net.
Also, a special virtual program will air live on the Museum of the Grand Prairie Facebook and YouTube pages at for 7 to 8 p.m. Nov. 4. We will discuss the county’s East Frisian legacy, the original oral-history project and our recent preservation and accessibility projects. Please join us!
