Last month, three robotic missions launched from different countries reached Mars, including the first successful missions sent by China and the United Arab Emirates.
Along with Tianwen-1 and Hope, NASA sent a rover to Mars named Perseverance, which will soon deploy a helicopter named Ingenuity.
To celebrate these arrivals, the staff of the William M. Staerkel Planetarium at Parkland College offered a series of virtual programs and videos that are still available to the public.
The planetarium’s producer, Waylena McCully, kicked off the celebration by hosting a special presentation of “Prairie Skies.”It is offered for free on Zoom every two weeks while the facility is closed to the public.
On Feb. 5, “Prairie Skies Spotlight on Mars Exploration” was presented to the audience after the conclusion of the James B. Kaler Science Lecture Series.
McCully took the audience on a live-narrated tour of the night sky, with moderation assistance from yours truly.
McCully adapted images produced by the planetarium’s Digistar 6 software so they can be viewed on a computer screen instead of projected on a dome.
For “Prairie Skies Spotlight,” McCully also shared how Perseverance would reach the surface of Mars, information about the landing site at Jezero Crater, a demonstration video of Ingenuity, and the ways that NASA communicates with these missions.
McCully ended the show by responding to questions from the audience.
The Staerkel Planetarium staff record each public show and make them available on YouTube afterward. The YouTube channel is linked on the planetarium’s website, parkland.edu/planetarium.
As the Feb. 18 landing of Perseverance approached, the Staerkel Planetarium released videos to YouTube and to Facebook about Mars.
McCully produced tutorials for using the open-source software Blender and data from NASA to generate three-dimensional images of the surface of Mars, Perseverance and Ingenuity.
These videos offered a chance to learn some of the techniques she uses to create content for planetarium shows.
The planetarium also posted
videos I narrated that cover notable historical moments in the study of Mars.
One video recalls the public excitement generated when Mars was close to Earth in 2003.
Another shows surprising details revealed by high-resolution topographic maps of the planet’s surface taken by the Mars Global Surveyor orbiting satellite in the late 1990s.
Two videos covered controversial claims of life on the Red Planet.
One video shows the fantastical observations of canals made in the 1800s that were not seen with better photos from instruments like the Hubble Space Telescope.
The other video features a Martian meteorite found in Antarctica which allegedly contains fossils of bacteria. Alternative explanations for the features led to a rejection of that hypothesis.
Visit the Staerkel Planetarium website to find a schedule of future programs, links to the Zoom meetings, and links to videos of past shows.
Contact the staff at planetarium@parkland.edu to book a private show or to inquire about renting telescopes.
Find information about the members of the Champaign County Museums Network at champaigncountymuseums.org.