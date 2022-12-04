The past year is beginning to draw to a close, which means the winter solstice is almost upon us.
Though many of us have already been feeling the cold here in Illinois, the day of the solstice marks the true beginning of “astronomical” winter in the northern hemisphere on Dec. 21.
This is the day of the year in which we will experience the shortest amount of daylight and the longest period of darkness.
After the 21st, we will gradually begin to see longer days and shorter nights once again.
People throughout the world have long held celebrations, feasts and holidays around the time of the solstice to denote this significant yearly event.
Our planet has two solstices each year: one in December and one in June.
They are a result of the axial tilt of our planet as it travels around the sun.
In December, the northern hemisphere is tilted away from the sun, resulting in less sunlight hitting our hemisphere during each 24-hour planetary rotation.
The southern hemisphere experiences the opposite effect, meaning the December solstice is in fact the longest day of the year for those living south of the equator.
The southern hemisphere’s “winter” solstice is actually what we think of as our “summer” solstice that occurs in June.
People have long observed the solstice in one form or another, and many cultures around the world continue to do so today.
Some evidence suggests humans may have aligned monuments with the sunrise on the winter solstice as early as the Neolithic period, some 12,000 years ago.
Ancient civilizations including Romans, Incans and Norse all held celebrations on or around the winter solstice.
Fire and light have commonly been traditional associated symbols, a trait shared by humans of many regions and cultures.
Holiday traditions vary from place to place and person to person, but there are also many things we share as part of the human experience.
Light, warmth, nourishment, community — these aspects of being human on this earth are cherished by all peoples.
The winter solstice is a time in which we can come together to share what we have and be grateful to each other.
It is also a time to reflect on our past year and look forward to longer days ahead.
On Dec. 17, we are hosting a Winter Solstice Celebration at Anita Purves Nature Center from 4 to 7 p.m.
Guests are welcome to come and go any time during this free event to enjoy fireside chats and stories, music from the CU Uke Jam, hot cocoa and holiday crafts.
We’ll also have a candlelit “winter spiral” that each guest can walk and light a candle to reflect on the past year and set intentions for the next.
However you choose to observe the holidays this year, we hope you do so with comfort and community.