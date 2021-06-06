The Champaign County History Museum collects items that help tell the stories of Champaign County, its residents and businesses.
We are grateful for the many donations of items over the years from people downsizing or seeking new homes for items that belonged to their loved ones. If you are in a similar situation, please remember the museum when you see items that tell your story as a part of Champaign County history.
We have received many such donations over the past several months. We accepted objects related to First National Bank of Champaign, WCIA television, entertainer Chic Sale, the Busey family (a painting of Artemesia Busey) and many more.
One interesting collection recently donated to the museum features photos and objects related to the life of Urbana resident Ronald Canaday. He won the Champaign Regional Soap Box Derby Competition on Vine Street in Urbana in 1946 as a 13-year-old, and that victory sent him to Akron, Ohio, for the championships, but he didn’t win.
Canaday attended Urbana High School and the University of Illinois, then went on to a successful business career. We are displaying Canaday’s trophy, helmet, jacket and other items from the local soap-box derby as the first in our new rotating exhibit featuring either new acquisitions or smaller collections.
Our volunteers and museum manager kept busy during the closure. Our research library is better organized than ever before with the cataloging of books, photos and the vertical files.
Interns from the University of Illinois history program completed new online exhibits that include a version of the now-closed “When We Went to War.” This can be found by visiting our website and selecting this exhibit from the homepage.
Processing of The News-
Gazette/Stevick family collection continues. Two of our new exhibits came from this collection. One is an exhibition of 11 of Publisher Marajen Stevick Chinigo’s paintings.
In addition to being a painter, Mrs. Chinigo was an avid art collector. Her collection included works by famed University of Illinois football coach Robert Zuppke.
We are exhibiting 10 sketches Zuppke did during a six-month stay in Cuba beginning in October 1945. He was invited down as an advisory football coach at the University of Havana. During the visit, he attended the wedding of longtime friend Ernest Hemingway. This well-researched exhibit is an excellent brief biography of Zuppke.
Also new at the museum is the William McKinley/Illinois Traction System exhibit.
We at the Champaign County History Museum are thrilled to once again welcome you into the Cattle Bank, our home at the corner of First Street and University Avenue in Champaign. The Museum is open 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
Please check our website, champaigncountyhistory.org, for more information. We invite you to follow the Champaign County History Museum on Facebook. Email president@
champaigncountyhistory.org with donation inquiries.