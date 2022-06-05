The Champaign County History Museum is celebrating its Golden Anniversary. Incorporation papers were filed with the secretary of state on May 18, 1972.
Several citizens noticed that many significant pieces from Champaign and Urbana had been disappearing and wanted to find a way to preserve them and, more importantly, to share them with the community.
The approaching United States bicentennial helped stir interest in things historical.
The museum’s first home was in the 1907 Wilber Mansion, where it stayed from 1974 through April 1997. The trustees then moved the collection into storage and began looking for a new home.
It took a few years, but when the Cattle Bank at First and University, the oldest extant commercial building in the county, became available, the board thought it ideal.
The museum bought the Cattle Bank building in March 1999 and reopened the museum in February 2002.
As we celebrate our 50th year, we are very grateful to have been named Small Institution of the Year by the Illinois Association of Museums. It is very gratifying to be recognized by your professional colleagues for your good work.
It is sweetened by the fact that the museum came to the brink of closing six years ago but, thanks to an outpouring of strong community support, it is not only thriving but also actively exploring ways to increase its presence in the community.
The Illinois Association of Museums also recognized the Champaign County History Museum with three Awards of Excellence.
One was for the exhibit “William McKinley’s Road of Good Service,” focusing on the transformative power of electric rail service across central Illinois. This exhibit will remain open into 2023.
We were also given an Award of Excellence in Conservation for the reorganization of our research library that includes an increased online presence.
The third award, for Excellence in Community Partnership, was presented for our joint production with the Champaign Park District celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Virginia Theatre through a multimedia program on the Virginia’s stage recounting the remarkable history of the building. This is available for viewing online.
The museum has recently had a record number of interns from the University of Illinois.
The outstanding work of these people has resulted in making more of the collection available online and increased scholarly research.
They have created exhibits and produced some of our monthly History Talks, most recently on Champaign pioneer Abel Harwood.
The museum held a 50th anniversary celebration on May 22 with birthday cake and lemon shake-ups, one of our mainstays from the Taste of C-U days.
We also brought back two historic walking tours that had been on hold, and are planning more.
For many years, the museum has been the caretaker of Henry Sansone’s historic Cretor popcorn truck. We brought it out for the celebration and are scheduling more appearances than ever before.
We have a new kettle on order from Cretor, and we are looking to replace some of the missing decorative elements of the truck.
Please stay tuned to the Champaign County History Museum’s website, champaigncounty-
history.org, and social media for upcoming activities and volunteer opportunities.