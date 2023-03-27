Prior to the 1860s, opportunities for women were limited. Many believed a woman’s place was in the home. Education and business opportunities were virtually nonexistent for most. Political activism, civic reform and community involvement were seen by American society as outside of the role of womanhood. If women were involved in such activities, they were predominantly led by men or church societies.
With the outbreak of the Civil War in 1861, professions and positions traditionally filled by men were vacated as men headed to the front lines. Women began to fill those roles, from factory and farm work to nurses in field hospitals. After the war, these women were left without an outlet for the skills and camaraderie they cultivated.
The first women’s organizations in the United States were formed in 1868 by White, middle-aged women who had more leisure time and whose access to higher education was limited. These new organizations were mainly social clubs, focusing on liberal arts such as history and literature or specializing in subjects such as law, music, art and the sciences. However, these organizations would move beyond social clubs and help expand women’s domain beyond the four walls of the home to the community at large. Women began to use the organizational skills honed in the domestic sphere to focus on sociopolitical issues such as education, suffrage, community service and racial equity.
Champaign County was no exception to this movement. In 1876, Mary Healy returned from a trip to Dubuque, Iowa, where women’s social clubs were thriving. According to Healy, in a 1939 Courier interview, “Every woman, rich or poor, learned or unlearned, was running about with a book or an article tucked under her shawl.” This visit inspired her to begin a women’s social club in Champaign.
On Oct. 30, 1876, Healy, along with several other women, formed one of the first women’s clubs in Champaign County, the Art Club. From there, other social and progressive clubs would develop throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, such as the Thirty Club (a literature club focused on Shakespearian and contemporary works), the Twin City Equal Suffrage Association, National Council of Negro Women, Champaign County Women’s Political Caucus, Women Information and Resource Exchange, and the Federated Business and Professional Women’s Club.
The Champaign County Historical Archives has 35 collections featuring unique documents, letters, organizational records, scrapbooks and photographs documenting the rich and varied women’s club scene in Champaign County. Some of these documents and club histories can be viewed in our online exhibit, “From Homemaking to Municipal Housekeeping: 20th Century Women’s Clubs in Champaign County,” created by archives librarian Sherrie Bowser and former practicum student Matthew Mayton. This online exhibit is available through The Urbana Free Library’s website, at urbanafree.omeka.net/exhibits/show/womens-clubs-champaign-county/introduction. The archives is also open to visitors who can see the records in person, including documents from two women’s clubs, Fortnightly Club of Urbana and Woman’s Club of Champaign-Urbana, both active for over 120 years!