What do nine paperclips and one small Illinois bird have in common? More on that later; let’s back up a bit.
Have you ever heard the phrase “eats like a bird?” As in, “He barely ate anything for dinner; he was eating like a bird!”
It refers to the mistaken impression that birds don’t eat very much. But if you consider how much they eat relative to their size, they actually do eat a whole lot!
And tiny birds like chickadees are champion eaters — they can eat up to 60 percent of their body weight each day. That would be like a 200-pound person eating
120 pounds of food in one day!
So do they put on weight? Well, yes and no. They build up a lot of fat during the day, about 10 percent of their body weight.
But then they use it up by shivering all night to stay warm enough on cold winter nights.
That would be like our friend the 200-pound person gaining, and then losing, 20 pounds each day!
The next morning chickadees must start all over again building up fat reserves.
So, what does this have to do with nine paperclips? Well, nine paperclips equal about the average weight of a chickadee — they are so light!
And not only can they build up fat reserves each day to survive, they have insulating feathers and the ability to go into hypothermia at night to conserve energy.
These survival “superpowers” mean they can take on even the harshest winter weather in their energetic style.
It makes me want to go outside even on a cold day like today
to enjoy how their ceaseless energy and happy-sounding song brighten my day.
In fact, I think I will put on a coat and hat right now and head out!
Not ready to venture outside yet today? Enjoy nature from home by checking out the videos on our Facebook page and
YouTube channel.
Want to snuggle up with a “cold” book instead? (OK, the book isn’t really cold, temperature wise, but it is about winter!)
One of my favorite books about animal adaptations is “Winter World: The Ingenuity of Animal Survival,” by Bernd Heinrich.
You can see chickadees in real life at the Homer Lake Interpretive Center’s bird feeders.
There’s a bench outside to sit and watch them. And when the center can be open again to the public, there’s a spot inside to watch through a window. We hope that day is soon!