On April 23, 1852, 21-year-old Joseph Bechtel set his sights toward the American West. Like thousands of Americans before him, he left his home to embark on a long and dangerous journey across the Oregon Trail hoping to find opportunity in the western territories. The Urbana man joined a 40-wagon train and took on a position as a driver for an I. R. Moore, but prior to leaving Urbana, Bechtel tried his hand at a variety of occupations.
As a teenager, he apprenticed with his stepfather, John Johnston, as a tailor. After that, Bechtel worked as a farmer, storekeeper and clerk. He even served as the deputy sheriff of Champaign County.
None of these jobs seemed to inspire Bechtel, so in the fall of 1851, he decided to invest in some modern technology and purchased a daguerreotype outfit.
For six months, Bechtel worked as a photographer in Urbana, and he took the experience with him to Portland, where he opened one of the first studios in the city and built a lifelong career as an Oregon photographer.
Bechtel is the first known photographer in Champaign County and is just one of the many local photographers who will be highlighted in the Champaign County History Museum’s upcoming exhibit, “Snapshots: Champaign County Photography and Photographers, 1851-1913.”
The exhibit explores the earliest portrait studios in the county, starting with the daguerreotype and ambrotype artists of the 1850s. It will feature a robust number of mid- to late-19th-century portraits from the museum’s collection done by different local studios.
Along with portrait studios, the exhibit will focus on local turn-of-the-century amateur photographers like Frank Sadorus and Frank Rice. These photographers captured everyday life in their rural communities in unique ways.
Frank Sadorus was from Sadorus and was the great-grandson of Henry Sadorus, one of the first pioneers to settle the area. Little is known about Sadorus other than the pictures he took and the clever anecdotes he often wrote on the photos.
The surviving negatives of his work date from 1908 to 1912 and mostly focus on rural family life. Within these family portraits, Sadorus revealed a keen artistic eye for photography. Some of his most eye-catching works are his still life portraits and double exposure shots.
St. Joseph’s Frank Rice started as an amateur photographer but eventually took to doing studio portraits. Aside from his studio photography, much of his work is of small-town life in Champaign County just after the turn of the century. The bulk of his surviving negatives appear to be from about 1907 to 1913.
One of Rice’s favorite subjects was his son, Clarence, whom he called Red. Red was often photographed as a newspaper boy, but there are also some studio portraits of him and some photos taken of Red on the streets of downtown St. Joseph.
Like Sadorus, Rice’s work was decidedly imaginative and offered a notable aesthetic. Beautiful still lifes of fruit are found in his collection, as well as numerous staged photos of people in captivating poses.
Along with the history of these local studios and photographers, the exhibit will offer a variety of artifacts related to photography, including early-20th-century cameras from the museum’s collections and other artifacts loaned from the Champaign County Historical Archives and Urbana Museum of Photography.
The new exhibit is slated to open Dec. 9 at the Champaign County History Museum.