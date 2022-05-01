As a history major at the University of Illinois, I always wanted to be involved with museum curation in order to become more connected to the past and historical figures beyond the confines of a textbook or lecture hall.
During my internship at the Champaign County History Museum, I crafted a small exhibit in the lobby of the museum on Abel Harwood.
The museum provided me with original photos of Harwood, his home in Bloomington, love letters to his wife, and a long letter Harwood sent to a friend.
I carefully transcribed each word to make them more legible on display.
After researching Harwood using the museum’s resources and others, I was also able to design a panel with the help of Alan Arnold, whose graphic-design skills are second to none.
Harwood was a pioneer citizen of Champaign County.
Born Nov. 14, 1814, in North Brookfield, Mass., he led a financially lucrative life, making a fortune on his own accord.
As a young man, he worked full time while attending school at Amherst College in 1841, paying for his own education and relying minimally on his father.
Harwood’s story in Illinois first begins in 1852.
At this time, the Illinois Central Railroad was being surveyed, and Harwood came to investigate land for sale in the area.
He and his wife desired to move to a free state and believed the central Illinois prairie was a promising investment.
Harwood acquired a total of 5,000 acres of land in central Illinois.
Following the acquisition, he sold his shoe business in Kentucky and focused on agriculture, working on improving the massive amounts of land he now owned.
Harwood moved to Newcomb Township in Champaign County in 1866 at the request of his wife.
During his four years here, he became very popular and well-respected.
He served as supervisor for the township and as a chairman of the board for a second term.
In 1870, Harwood and his wife, Isabella, moved to Champaign.
Selling all the land he previously acquired, he bought the famous Italianate estate on 503 S. State St., commonly known today as the Harwood-Solon House, where they remained for the rest of their lives.
Harwood is primarily known for his contribution to the writing of the Illinois Constitution in 1869, earning the title “Honorable” Able Harwood.
Harwood, however, is also noted for his anti-suffragist beliefs.
During his time in Champaign, he delivered a speech titled “Against Woman Suffrage” on Jan. 30, 1872, at Barrett Hall.
Though he tenderly loved his wife and daughters, he held the discriminatory beliefs that women should not have the right to vote or equal rights with men.
I am very proud of the Harwood exhibit and the light it sheds on a significant figure in Champaign County history.
I am thankful for the opportunity and support I received to create something like this before I graduate from the university in May.