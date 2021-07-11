It’s summertime, and with kids home from school, longer days and nature blooming, many people are inspired to create and find new activities.
This week, the Illinois Distributed Museum wants to highlight some creative ideas out of many developed at the University of Illinois, in hopes that they may inspire you to your own innovation.
One fun childhood game created at the UI is the game “Operation.” In the game, you have to pull out with tweezers miscellaneous objects that are stuck in a small box with a drawing of a person on it. But be careful! If you hit the sides while pulling the little objects out, the person’s big red nose will light up, and you will hear a loud buzzing noise!
This game was originally created in 1962 by John Spinello when he was a sophomore industrial-design student. He invented the game “The Box that Sparked and Made Noise” for a class project.
This original version looked very different. It was just a square box with some dots and lines for people to trace. Once again, the point was to not touch the walls, or it would make a noise.
Spinello sold his patent for the game to a company for $500 (about $4,500 in today’s dollars) and the promise of a job. Unfortunately, the company did not give him a job. That company later sold the rights to Milton Bradley, which later merged with Hasbro.
Along the way, it received several makeovers, and now there are some “Operation” games with famous characters like Homer Simpson, Spongebob Squarepants, Star Wars and the Minions. This popular game is still sold at many retailers today.
Another creative endeavor by UI students and faculty is the humanities journal, “Ninth Letter.” This journal is put together through a collaborative effort between the creative-writing program and graphic-design program.
Since 2004, creative-writing students go through submissions for the journal, with each submission getting two reviewers. These submissions come from early-career writers to award-winning writers. The pieces selected for the journal are then sent to graphic-design graduate students who interpret the piece and create artwork to go with it.
This innovative journal that showcases others’ responses to literary work continues to push the boundaries of what a journal can look like. For example, in one issue, readers were able to use included cardboard to build a model car.
The last innovator we will highlight today is Margaret Erlanger. Erlanger helped to develop a model for dance education and was a strong advocate for the dance program to become a separate department.
When she arrived at the UI in 1948, dance was in the department of physical education for women. Through her hard work, and that of others, it became a separate department in 1968.
She also started an artist-
in-residency program, where visiting professional dancers would hold a guest lecture position. This new method of teaching dancers was adopted by other colleges and universities.
You can learn more about these and other innovations on the Illinois Distributed Museum’s website, distributed
museum.illinois.edu. We hope this summer allows you time to dance, write and explore. Who knows what you might create!