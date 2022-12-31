Inside Out | Enjoying nature in the winter
There are many things I remember about being a kid in the winter, but my favorite was staying outdoors for hours on end, building snow forts, building snowmen and searching for animal tracks.
I could spend hours being outside in the cold and not be bothered.
Oftentimes, my parents had to drag me and my brothers into the house.
Did you experience this, too?
Today, my favorite way to experience nature in the winter is to go for a nature walk.
Going outside in the winter is so much quieter and more peaceful — especially out in the forests.
It is important to remember to dress in layers before stepping outside.
I like to keep my eyes out for winter birds.
Some of the most common birds to find are the American goldfinch, northern cardinal, white-breasted nuthatch, blue jay and downy woodpecker.
Depending on the year, you may also be able to find pine siskin, red-breasted nuthatch and common redpolls.
I also listen for owls calling.
For owls, winter time is the mating season.
The best time to listen for owls calling is around dawn and dusk, though they also are territorial and use their calls to warn other owls away.
Each owl species has a unique call.
Screech owl calls sound like a horse’s whinny, the great horned owl produces a hooting sound that sounds like “who’s awake, me too,” and the barred owl call sounds like “who cooks for you, who cooks for you all.”
While you may want to stay inside and “hibernate” because the days are shorter and temperatures are much colder, it is important for us to get outside.
Research shows that “too little sunlight is stressful and effects our emotional and physical well-being, making us vulnerable to being pessimistic and fatigued,” says John Sharp, M.D., a clinical psychiatrist at Beth-Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.
It’s beneficial for our mental and physical health to go outside.
Not spending enough time outdoors can also throw off our circadian rhythms, or our sleep/wake cycles.
Research has shown that getting outside, even in small amounts, can improve our memory, boost our immune system, increase serotonin and reduce cortisol, the stress hormone.
So, get outside and enjoy nature this winter.
Explore one of the Champaign County Forest Preserves or your own backyard.
You can sign up for one of our Owl Prowls or other outdoor activities through the Champaign County Forest Preserves by visiting ccfpd.org.
Be sure to visit the preserves for our snowflake search Jan. 19-Feb. 28.
We’ve hidden creative snowflakes and winter fun facts throughout the preserves for you to find.
Visit ccfpd.org for more information.
Stacey Clementz is the education program specialist at the Champaign County Forest Preserve District. She is in charge of environmental education school programs and summer camps. She can be reached at sclementz@ccfpd.org.