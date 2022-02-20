“Birds are everywhere, all the time, doing fascinating things!”
This is what is so exciting about the annual Great Backyard Bird Count, happening this weekend. Even in winter, birds are highly active and fun to watch.
For 25 years and counting, people like you from around the world have joined in the Great Backyard Bird Count for four days in February to watch, learn about, count and celebrate birds. This year, the dates are Feb. 18-21, and your participation matters! Whether you see one bird or hundreds over the weekend, you can share in your joy of watching birds and connecting to nature in your own backyard or in your favorite natural areas.
To participate, count the birds you see for as little as 15 minutes on one of the four days. Then, submit your bird list online at birdcount.org to be part of a global movement to better understand how bird populations are doing. You are helping scientists better monitor and protect birds around the world.
Not sure how to identify birds? We’re here to help! At the Homer Lake Interpretive Center, join a naturalist on Monday to learn more about winter birds and how to identify them. Birdwalks are at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Visit ccfpd.org for more information and to register.
Citizen-science opportunities like this are a great way to use crowdsourcing and public participation to enhance scientific research. They are also a great way to get kids interested in science!
Want even more? Be sure to register for our March 5 Frog Call Survey training. You will learn all about how to monitor frog populations — by sound — at any of the seven preserves of the Champaign County Forest Preserve District. It’s a fascinating way to learn more about frogs while also having a great excuse to head out to one of the preserves in the evening. Pick a site nearest you or a site you want to explore more!
Also watch for more information later this year about a new citizen science opportunity monitoring bat populations in the preserves.
There’s always lots to do at your Champaign County Forest Preserves! Come visit us soon to enjoy all that nature has to offer.