On March 9, local meteorologist Andrew Pritchard tweeted, “Found this old photo …” and “My entire idea of this historic local tornado has been blown up!”
The photo was part of a display outside the Champaign County Historical Archives in The Urbana Free Library. It shows not one but two funnels that tore through southern Champaign County on March 20, 1976. Pritchard went to Sidney and stood where Frank Grussing took that picture, looking west, with today’s meteorological insight.
Archives employees Sherrie Bowser, Karla Gerdes and Shalini Smith pieced together the display, titled “Strong Winds on the Prairie: Tornadoes of Champaign County.”
Archives staff had the idea to curate an exhibit on Champaign County weather in the spring of 2021. They narrowed the scope in the fall, “when we realized that we had enough on tornadoes alone to do an exhibit.” The display went up March 1.
Among other displays Bowser has worked on, she said this stands out because of “the community engagement through social media after the exhibit went up — through Pritchard’s initial posts and then follow-up on the Champaign-Urbana History Facebook group.”
The photo that had such an explosive effect on Pritchard? It came out of Gerdes’ private collection.
“My parents lived in Sidney,” she said. “My dad bought a set of pictures. I am not sure how we ended up with a second set; it may have come from my uncle’s collection.
“My mother was always interested in family history, which naturally included the local history of the Sidney, Philo and the Raymond township areas,” she added, saying her ancestors first arriving in Sidney township in 1857.
Gerdes followed her mother’s interest.
“The archives were in the basement when I first started doing family research,” she said.
By 2005, Gerdes was on the library payroll, helping others with their research.
Smith has only worked in the archives for a few years, but she brought something else to this project.
“I have had an interest in weather and storms since I was a kid,” she said. “There was a VHS tape I used to frequently check out from the library about tornadoes and storm chasing. When there would be a storm watch or warning, I would be right in front of the TV, watching the meteorologists talk about the path of the storm.”
Last year, she trained to be a spotter with the National Weather Service. While helping to bring this display to life, Smith earned her master’s degree in library science and stepped up to become a new archives librarian.
The exhibit has a physical display and a virtual double online at https://bit.ly/CCHA
tornadoes. The online exhibit includes news of the first air-raid and tornado sirens, the first time a tornado was tracked by radar in 1953, even Urbana’s 1996 tornado, which inspired Prichard’s choice of career.
Gerdes wound up donating Grussing’s photo to the archives. This decision, she said, “was a combination of the interest that was generated by the display and the fact that I discovered that I had two sets of pictures, not just one.”