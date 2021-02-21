Due to the pandemic, people have been forced to spend much more time at home.
Spurlock Museum has even had to cancel its in-person offerings of performances, lectures and creative activities.
While people have searched for safe and socially-distanced activities, Spurlock shifted many of its programs to virtual platforms.
This includes its Contemporary Conversations programmatic series.
Contemporary Conversations instigates conversations around contemporary cultural issues, themes and ideas.
These are mostly moderated conversations with a panel of experts, practitioners and enthusiasts sharing their insights around topics in the news or popular culture.
The discussions are informal and aim to provide space to explore timely themes.
Many of the programs connect directly with museum exhibits.
For the exhibit “In Her Closet — How to Make a Drag Queen,” two conversations grew from the idea of “gender bending.”
These were the last in-person conversations before the pandemic. Fortunately, these programs found new life on Zoom.
Unlike other programs, these only need people — and thoughtful people are in abundance as participants and attendees.
Contemporary Conversations are able to reach people, both locally and nationally, who would otherwise not attend a Spurlock Museum program.
To date, Spurlock has hosted four virtual programs. One was presented as part of the new Contemporary Conversations on Race series.
The other three were connected to the current museum exhibits, “Blues Dancing and its African American Roots” and “Debates, Decisions, Demands: Objects of Campaigns and Activism.”
These programs converged groups of creative and thoughtful community members.
Six DJs, including DJ Silkee and Dance Music Therapy, gathered for a conversation about music.
Other programs included University of Illinois faculty like dancer Cynthia Oliver and historian Kathryn Oberdeck, graduate and undergraduate students and C-U community members.
Today, people are experiencing the world much differently.
Although some may be figuring out how to safely spend their time, others are navigating through fear and isolation.
Contemporary Conversations provides a space for people to assemble around topics that interest and matter to them.
People can laugh, ponder, dance and debate. For an hour and a half, the world seems normal again.