You will get a higher germination rate if you plant your prairie flower seeds in the fall. You will be planting forbs and grasses in your plot.
Forbs are flowering, non-grassy herbaceous broadleaf plants. They die back at the end of each growing season, unlike woody plants, whose stems remain year after year.
I like seed mixes that have more forbs than grasses. I want more flowers to feed the pollinators nectar and pollen.
Most prairie flowers have a built-in dormancy. For the seeds to break dormancy, they need the extended cold and wet conditions of winter in the soil to trigger germination the following spring. Seeds that are sown outdoors in the fall do not require a seed stratification pre-treatment. Normally, the seeds put out in the fall will initiate the germination process earlier in the season than spring-planted seeds. This is especially helpful in sandy soils or in clay wet soils, so the plants have more root development and are more established before the summer heat sets in.
One other advantage for fall seedings is that they don’t require watering.
A disadvantage to fall seed applications is that the warm season prairie grasses like little bluestem, Indiangrass and side-oats gramma have much lower germination rates. I want a higher portion of the flowering forbs, so this doesn’t worry me a lot. You can increase your seeding rate of the grasses to help overcome this. The seeds of the grasses are relatively inexpensive compared to the cost of most prairie flowers.
You can hand broadcast your seed mix, or, for larger areas, you can do mechanical planting.
Hopefully you read my article in the spring and you have already prepared your site for planting. You want your seeds to have the best chance for sprouting and surviving. Existing weeds and grass need to be removed, so they don’t compete with your prairie flowers and grasses.
When making your seed or plant selection, look at the growing conditions of your planting site. Check the soil type, soil moisture and sun exposure. You will want to choose multiple species of plants so there are blooms with nectar and pollen for spring, summer and fall.
When selecting native plants for my site, I like to go local. When searching for information on wildflowers in Illinois, I use illinoiswildflowers.info. On the site, the top category is prairie wildflowers, and it is the one I use the most. You will have to determine if your planting site is full sun, part shade with trees (woods) along or in it, or if you have a wet site. Then you can search for plants in the prairie wildflowers, savanna and thicket wildflowers, woodland wildflowers or wetland wildflowers sections, accordingly.
Seed is not easy to get or expensive for some species. Then I like to add a few plants. For instance, royal catchfly (Silene regia), which has a red flower for hummingbirds, is relatively rare and seed is not readily available. Or I choose a more common plant like butterfly milkweed (Asclepias tuberosa), for which seed is available. It has a nice orange flower and also attracts hummingbirds.
If you put in any plants in the fall, try to put them in at least six weeks before the ground freezes.
For more information or questions about planting for pollinators, please email Lesley Deem at lesleyd@illinois.edu.