For several years, I would drive to work down a country road and see a nest hanging from a branch over the road.
Some days, I would slow down to get a closer look; it was an oriole nest.
I was amazed at the intricate, silky design and how it lasted for more than two years.
We had many high winds and storms over those two years, but that nest remained the same.
It was only after the branch fell from the tree that the nest was no more.
It intrigued me that an animal with no arms could make such a complex work of art.
This got me researching how they go about it.
According to “All About Birds,” Baltimore orioles can use grass, wool, horsehair and even twine and fishing line in the construction of their nest.
Females also recycle fibers from an old nest to build a new one.
The female than begins weaving long fibers around a branch to create support strands for the structure.
Working upside down, they weave the outer bowl.
From there, she turns to the inside of the nest, weaving the inner bowl.
Finally, she adds in soft materials as a lining to the inner bowl.
This whole process takes up to a week to complete.
Why do these birds make hanging nests?
A 2022 study by Sally E. Street, Robert Jacques and Thilina N. De Silva examined the relationship between nest design and the length of time offspring spend in the nest before fledging across species of weaverbirds, meadowlarks, blackbirds and orioles.
They found that the more elaborate nests with longer entrance tunnels are associated with longer developmental periods and are more effective at keeping predators away.
It has been widely theorized that this is the reasoning for the construction of these types of nests, but now there is scientific evidence that this is correct.
To see the complete paper, visit royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rspb.2022.1734.
Central Illinois is the summer home for two oriole species, Baltimore oriole (Icterus galbula) and orchard orioles (Icterus spurius).
They typically arrive in late April or May and start their fall migration in August and September to their wintering grounds in Florida, the Caribbean, Central America and the northern tip of South America.
Bird nests are so unique and diverse and hold a fascination and wonderment for me at the intricate structures they make to raise their babies.
Keep your eye out on your next outdoor adventure for birds and their nests!