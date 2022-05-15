The Champaign County Forest Preserve District (CCFPD) is getting serious about climate change. When emissions like carbon dioxide build up in excessive amounts in the atmosphere, it creates a heat-trapping blanket over the planet. The effects of climate change will have detrimental impacts on the local communities of Champaign County, in addition to other communities across the globe. In Illinois, we’ve already begun to see increased rainfall in winter and spring, more intense storms and flooding, warmer summer nights and an increased risk of summer heat waves and drought.
At the CCFPD, we know that these changes create challenges for everyone including farmers, businesses, schools, churches and families. We also notice how they create stress and disrupt the life cycles of our native trees, wildflowers and wildlife.
Just before Earth Day, on April 21, the CCFPD Board of Commissioners approved a Climate Commitment. The District’s mission is to protect Champaign County’s natural and cultural resources and inspire people to care for, enjoy and explore their natural world. In keeping with that mission, it’s our duty to help reduce climate change impacts and serve as a community leader in the transition to a low-carbon future.
There are three main ways we plan to follow through on that promise.
First, we’ll work to cut our own emissions of greenhouse gases. Greenhouse gases are pollutants like carbon dioxide that contribute to climate change. The CCFPD operates buildings, vehicles and equipment that generate greenhouse gases. Where it’s possible and within our budget, we aim to reduce these emissions each year, reaching near-zero net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
We’ve already made great progress in just the past two years by upgrading our facilities to conserve energy and by purchasing renewably sourced electricity.
Second, we’ll continue to protect and enhance the health of our preserves. Forests, prairies and wetlands all absorb and store carbon. This helps to slow down climate change. Additionally, a high diversity of plant species and habitat types will make these native landscapes more resilient to the effects of climate change.
Third, we will continue our efforts to educate and inspire the public. We’ll lead by example, publicizing our upgrades and renewable energy investments. We’ll spread the word about ways business and individuals can save money and reduce emissions at the same time. And we’ll bring science-based climate messages to more of our education programs.
As part of this effort, CCFPD staff will produce an annual Climate Commitment report. We’ll track our emissions, evaluate our preserves’ carbon-storage performance and report actions taken and progress made.
It’s not too late to slow the pace of climate change. We know what to do, we know how to do it, and now it’s up to each of us to take action. To see the complete CCFPD Climate Commitment, please visit ccfpd.org.