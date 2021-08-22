Let’s get to know the pollinators better.
As I said in my last article, if you have a question about bees, you are welcome to email me. Most of the questions I get are about removing “bees,” either because people have gotten stung or are worried about getting stung.
In the order Hymenoptera, there are three groups that are eusocial: ants, bees and wasps. They share a nest, have queens and workers, take care of the young or brood together, and have overlapping generations.
The questions I get are about bees (family Apidae) and wasps (family Vespidae). Most people assume the insect in question is a bee, but many times, it turns out to be a wasp.
It is better not to judge just by looks. Many bees and wasps have black, brown, yellow and golden as their colors.
A defining feature for bees is that they have plumose, or branched, hairs. It makes them very good at catching and holding pollen. We can’t see the branches on the hairs with just our eyes.
Wasps will have hairs, but they don’t generally have as many, and they are not branched. They are pollinators, but not as efficient as bees.
The important thing to me is that wasps are more aggressive than bees, and one individual can sting multiple times.
Honeybee workers can only sting you once. Honeybees are usually more golden colored or amber and brown, while yellowjackets are more true yellow and black. They are similar in size and may be hard to tell apart with only a quick look.
I must admit, when I am getting stung, I don’t usually get a good look at the insect. I am usually trotting away from where I have just been.
Where they live and the type nest they build will also help you identify them.
Yellowjackets and bumblebees both nest underground or near the ground, normally. It is usually easy to tell these two apart when you see them.
Bumblebees normally only have the nest until it gets cold. They do not overwinter as a group like honeybees do. Most colony members die, and mated queens will remain underground to make it through the winter.
When a bumblebee nest shows up in a yard, you have several choices. If it is in a spot you can leave undisturbed, you can let them have the area for the summer.
If it is in the main yard, you can put a temporary fence around it about 3 feet around so you do not walk on it or mow over it.
If it is in an area of the yard you need to use, you may have to call pest control. It is hard to dig up and move a bumblebee nest to save it.
If you see a nest made of wood pulp or paper, it is a type of wasp, which includes paper wasps and hornets, not honeybees. Stay away.
If they start a nest on or near your door frame or other areas where you will be frequently, I suggest you remove it when it is small. They will aggressively defend their nest, and the number of individuals will increase with summer.
There are usually more yellowjackets raiding soda cans and picnics in late summer and fall.
Honeybees make their comb out of wax and normally in a hollow cavity. They do not build the paper nests that hang from tree branches.
I find I have more tolerance with our insect neighbors when I know more about how they live and move in our shared outdoor areas. I like to know how I can let them do their thing and I can do mine — how we can co-exist.