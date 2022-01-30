In February 2020, I started as museum manager with the Champaign County History Museum. Exactly two years later, I am finishing my time with the museum to pursue new opportunities in my new home of Philadelphia.
As I wrap up my time here, I want to reflect on some of the things the museum has accomplished in the last two years.
One area that went through immense change was collections management. The museum’s research library underwent a complete overhaul. Its print collection, vertical files, family/personal files and photography collection were all processed.
The print collection of 700-plus titles all received call numbers and were cataloged. Our 450-plus vertical files were also cataloged, and we are in the process of getting our photography collection and family/personal files cataloged as well.
New processes were implemented to organize all these collections and ensure they remain organized going forward.
A new public workstation was also added to the research library that includes a computer, large flatbed scanner and microfilm reader.
In addition to our work in the research library, our artifact collections also saw considerable change. Hundreds of new records were added to our catalog and hundreds more already there were edited to fix metadata issues and inconsistencies.
The museum also witnessed an increased digital presence. Many of our former and current exhibits are now viewable from the comfort of home thanks to our virtual tours and digital exhibits.
Our virtual tours bring people right into the museum’s exhibit rooms and allow them to work their way around the exhibit just as if they were on site. These tours are complemented by our digital exhibits, which allow people to analyze the photos and artifacts from exhibits up close and read through the written content a little easier.
We also digitized our collection of 60-plus oral-history audio cassettes and made them available through our website. We are currently in the process of transcribing the oral histories and plan to make the transcriptions available as they are completed.
Another major addition to our digital presence was the launch of our public catalog, Champaign County History Online,
at champaigncountyhistory.
catalogaccess.com — something that would not have been possible without all the great collections work that was done.
Our on-site and online exhibits only tell part of our story. The artifacts they showcase comprise just a small fraction of the 15,000-plus items in our collection.
Through our online catalog, we are able to show these artifacts so people can browse our unseen collections. It also lets people search our print collection and vertical files and much of our photography collection so researchers, genealogists and others can see what the museum’s research library offers.
None of this progress would have been possible without our dedicated volunteers and interns. From 2020 to 2021, the museum placed a renewed focus on volunteer and internship recruitment and our efforts seemed to prove fruitful.
We went from a single intern in 2020 to nine in 2021. These nine University of Illinois students contributed a total of 915 hours to a multitude of museum projects.
The interns were joined by an impressive number of new volunteers in 2021 who combined with our board of trustees to contribute more than 2,200 hours of volunteer work last year.
These notable accomplishments are joined by numerous others that I do not have the space to list here. The Champaign County History Museum has grown and changed a lot in its history, and we have great momentum and a positive trajectory heading into our 50th anniversary year.
Expect great things from the museum in 2022 and beyond. We have a passionate and dedicated board that is eager to connect our community with Champaign County history, and I am confident the new manager will help continue the great progress that has occurred in these last two short years.
The Champaign County History Museum is a special place, and I cannot wait to see how it continues to grow and change over the next 50 years.