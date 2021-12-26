A museum, like almost all public institutions, operates within a dichotomous structure. Its mission is to be engaging with the public. However, that necessitates a system of administrative infrastructure, which helps translate objects and artifacts into memory.
For the Champaign County History Museum, this culminates in two spheres of the museum, the public and private, or more specifically, the front and back rooms.
When you enter the museum, you are greeted with an open atmosphere and the freedom of movement to explore the exhibition rooms, as well as the library and community room on the second floor. What makes all of this possible, however, is the small artifact-management room hidden in the community room on the second floor. This is the “engine room” for the museum, providing imperative administrative work obfuscated from the public eye. What better way to highlight this small but vital room than to follow the trip of an artifact from donation to display?
As a small public nonprofit, the history museum is reliant on indispensable donations to continue conserving Champaign County’s cultural heritage. One such donation included a collection of milk bottles from the 1960s that were used in Champaign and Urbana. These milk bottles, which are in excellent condition, were delivered to the hidden artifact room to begin their journey into the exhibit.
Donated with an informational sheet, these milk bottles were then accessioned into the online database so museum staff, as well as online visitors, could view them.
All of the milk bottles were given a unique accession number, then each milk bottle was given a more specific object identification number. Each milk bottle was carefully photographed and described to provide the necessary informational foundation for the rest of the museum processes.
Information such as condition, size, date and physical characteristics are entered into the online database for both staff and visitors. These characteristics are denoted as “metadata” by museum staff, and this process is one of the main responsibilities of the artifact-management room.
Another major aspect of artifact processing is long-term storage and preservation of Champaign County’s history. Once the metadata for each milk bottle was entered, they had to be prepared for long-term storage. This necessitates the use of acid-free boxes and packaging paper to ensure the bottles remain in their excellent condition.
The object’s preservation is a constant struggle against nature, and the artifact-management room employs a multitude of techniques, such as the use of acid-free packing materials, to ensure artifacts resist the wear of time.
When all the milk bottles were packaged up, they were then transported to an off-site storage facility where there is strict temperature and humidity control to facilitate preservation.
Recently, these milk bottles were taken out of storage for display in a small exhibit on the history of the dairy companies in Champaign.
Thus, the hidden artifact-management room of the Champaign County History Museum is almost solely responsible for the administration of the artifacts the visitors can enjoy both in person and online.