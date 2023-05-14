This year on April 1, the Champaign County History Museum held an event in the 77 Club at Memorial Stadium (which was no joke).
It was called History Harvest.
More than once when we were explaining History Harvest to colleagues, members of our team would have to say, “It’s like Antiques Roadshow, but you donate or photograph the items instead of having them appraised.”
It is a public history program started by the University of Nebraska — Lincoln that aims to help preserve local history.
Offshoot branches of the group have been established in colleges around the country.
This time, it was a unique collaboration between multiple institutions to preserve the historical record of Farm Aid 1985: CCHM, Spurlock Museum and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign History Department.
The goal was to preserve stories as oral histories and learn more about the mega concert from those who were there.
Recording booths were set up in empty viewing boxes for the day, and videos of the concert played on the dozens of TVs that filled the massive room.
From our space at the top of the stadium, visitors could look down on the football field, the stands and the space where the giant revolving stage once stood.
The event had become a reunion of sorts for dozens of individuals who spent time in the same stadium over 38 years prior.
Sharing memories of their favorite performances, the people they were with or the rain that poured down for most of the day.
The stories were fascinating. One man, John Graham, was the event manager and kept a detailed journal of every step of the project.
Another served as Willie Nelson’s photographer for the day.
Others worked behind the scenes as ushers, construction workers and food service staff.
In all, over 22 oral histories and 800 photos and documents were collected by the museum staff and students.
The items and records will eventually be incorporated into a collaborative exhibit between CCHM and Spurlock Museum to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the concert in 2025.
However, a digital archive will be available in the near future to offer access to researchers and members of the public who want to know more.
CCHM owes a debt of gratitude to Professor Dan Gilbert and the students of his History Harvest class from UIUC.
They made this wonderful event possible and helped to digitize so much of the historical record of Farm Aid 1985 that would never have been accessible without it!
While there has always been some controversy over the effectiveness of the Farm Aid event as a benefit concert, the feelings toward the concert itself were very unified.
Perhaps the best summary of the event comes from CCHM board member Delora Siebrecht, who attended in 1985.
She noted, “What I remember was that everything was so nice, no issues with the people sitting next to you.”