With March being Women’s History Month, the Illinois Distributed Museum would like to spotlight two female architects from the University of Illinois.
- In 1879, Mary L. Page was the first female graduate of the College of Engineering from Illinois Industrial University (now the University of Illinois). Architecture was the program of choice for most women enrolled in the College of Engineering (10 of the 11 women in the first 50 years of the college were in architecture). Page is also believed to be the first woman in the United States to graduate with an architecture degree.
After graduating, she co-founded the company Whitman & Page with fellow student Robert Farwell Whitman. Page completed the drafting, while Whitman would act as surveyor and civil engineer. Page strategically partnered with a man to help her business because women were still uncommon as architects, even though more were obtaining architecture degrees.
She later moved to Olympia, Wash., and taught blueprinting and abstracting classes. She would continue to be a teacher and was the president of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union in Washington state. She adopted a daughter in her late 50s and later moved to Kansas to live with her sister. She died in 1921 in Kansas at age 72, from heart failure.
- Beverly Loraine Greene was another important alumna from the architecture department. In 1936, Greene was the first African American woman to receive a degree in architectural engineering from the University of Illinois. She is also credited as the first licensed African American woman architect in Illinois when she became licensed in 1942.
One year after completing her bachelor’s degree, she earned her master’s degree from Illinois in city planning and housing. Her first job was with the Chicago Housing Authority. She was one of the first architects hired to work on Stuyvesant Town, a project in lower Manhattan. She only worked the job for two-and-a-half days before leaving to pursue a master’s degree in architecture from Columbia University, which she completed in 1945.
She worked alongside other famous architects on several large projects, such as designing hospitals with Isadore Rosenfield and college theaters and art complexes with Edward Durell Stone. Greene also helped design the UNESCO United Nations headquarters in Paris with Marcel Breuer.
Her career was cut too short when she passed at the age of 41, before several projects she was working on at New York University were completed.
Architecture was an early avenue for women to enter engineering and male-dominated fields. According to the American Institute of Architects, women make up almost half of the architectural students in the U.S., but only 17 percent of registered architects are women. Page and Greene were two women who helped to start breaking down gender and racial barriers, but there is more work to be done.
The Champaign County Museums Network has put together events, exhibits and social-media campaigns to celebrate Women’s History Month. The theme for these activities is “Women Innovators and Innovations.” You can learn more about these events through the network’s social-media channels:
@ChampaignCoMuseums on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
The Illinois Distributed Museum has online content about the innovations from the University of Illinois as well as self-guided tours of campus where you can view objects and buildings related to these innovations. The museum is a project under the direction of the UI Archives. See more at distributed