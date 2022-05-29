In 1894, scientists in the College of Agriculture at the University of Illinois were making amazing discoveries to improve farming.
Unfortunately, there was low enrollment in the college, so this information was not being brought back to the farms.
There was no social media or online news publications that could quickly get this information to people.
In order to have farmers learn more from each other and those conducting research, Charles F. Mills, secretary of the Illinois State Board of Agriculture, proposed forming the Illinois Farmer’s Institute.
These institute meetings would bring together farmers and researchers. This would allow for farmers to share the knowledge they gained through working with each other and researchers and for those researchers to share how the results of their experiments could improve farming productivity.
These institutes had a couple of different formats.
The first was local county meetings. These meetings took place in different counties across Illinois. They were either informal meetings where people gathered and talked about what they were working on, or they might have featured a speaker with some time for discussion afterward.
Due to the popularity of these meetings, annual gatherings were organized at the University of Illinois that would draw people in from all parts of the state, starting in 1910.
The format of these annual meetings were typically several lectures during the day, with time for questions and answers in smaller group settings.
For lunch, participants were served elaborate meals that were prepared by the faculty and students in the home-economics program.
In the evening, there would be entertainment, more educational programs and programs for children.
There were a variety of topics at these institutes. There were conversations about testing soil samples, ways to improve the soil for a larger yield of crops, how to manage supplies of vegetables in the winter, and how weather impacted the growth of plants.
There were also topics that focused on animals such as dairy management, cattle feeding and farm poultry products.
Trade and money management were another topic, which focused on farm finance, the state of world trade and legislative stumbling blocks that impacted farmers.
As these institutes continued to grow and gain popularity, they also began to inspire some new government programs.
These included the creation of the state soil survey and rural road construction for better transportation.
The Illinois Farmer’s Institute was a great collaboration between researchers and farmers that helped spread knowledge across the state and allowed for feedback between farmers and researchers to find better farming techniques.
The Illinois Distributed Museum has online content about the innovations from the University of Illinois as well as self-guided tours of campus where you can view objects and buildings related to these innovations.
The Illinois Distributed Museum is a project under the direction of the University of Illinois Archives. See more at distributedmuseum.illinois.edu.