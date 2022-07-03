“I watched a single leaf falling, all the way to the ground,” the hiker said with a smile. “When have I slowed down long enough to do that?”
We had just spent an hour and a half in the forest together and gone no farther than half a mile. At that snail’s pace, the forest seemed to expand. On a shinrin-yoku walk like this one, the goal is not mileage, but sensory immersion, relaxation and connection.
I lead these hikes at the Anita Purves Nature Center in Urbana and have learned as much about the forest along the way as my participants have. Together, we have discovered the subtle scent of a cottonwood leaf, the intricacies of moss on a square inch of forest floor and the dizzying aerial battles of dragonflies.
The phrase “shinrin-yoku” was coined in Japan in 1982 and translates to “forest bathing.” Since then, the idea has spread around the world. Of course, it has been described in other ways — you might perhaps call it rambling, or as a recent participant taught me, “flannering.” It is neither a meditation nor an ecology lecture: It’s a way of immersing oneself in the woods, like a metaphorical bath.
As a guide, I lead introductory activities — stretches and guided imagery — to help transition from everyday life into a special setting. Then I give what I call invitations: Would you like to watch this maple seed float down the river? Would you like to rub this leaf between your fingers and see if it has a scent? Would you like to lie on this fallen branch?
Participants also offer their own observations. The exercises can be playful too: We touch a plant just because it looks fuzzy. We imagine we’re ants traipsing down a vine. We crunch a dead leaf just to revel in the sound.
But anyone can take a forest-bathing walk on their own. All you need is a good chunk of time and a wild place — whether it’s actually a forest, prairie or pond.
Here’s a centering exercise you can use to begin. Start by noticing your physical well-being: Are you hot? Cold? Restless? Comfortable? If there are any discomforts you can take care of now, do so.
Give yourself a mental check-in. Are you carrying anything with you like worries, regrets or just items on your to-do list? Acknowledge those things. Then if you can, give yourself permission to set them aside, just for a few hours. You can physically imagine setting something down, remembering that anything important will still be at the trailhead when you return.
When you embark on your walk, try engaging different senses. Find something to watch, hear, smell or touch, and spend a few more minutes with it than you normally might.
At some point, take a “sit spot” — find an intriguing place to simply sit and be still for a while. Try focusing your attention on a single square foot of ground or leaves. Do you notice anything new as you look longer? Enjoy whatever reveals itself to you. If you like the spot, try coming back in different weather or another time of year, watching for changes.
Both solitary and guided shinrin-yoku hikes can be special experiences. Join a guided hike if you’re not sure where to start or if you’d like to go with friends. Call the nature center at 217-384-4062 to request a program time for one to eight participants, at $25, or join our public offering on Oct. 22.
Happy strolling!