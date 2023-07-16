Travelers see obvious differences in the environment, such as terrain, wildlife and climate.
Our mostly spherical planet causes the sky to look different from different locations, as well.
We see the sun rise and set earlier as we go farther east.
As more people moved around the world by train, setting clocks to the sun’s midday position at “high noon” led to confusion with scheduled arrivals and departures.
People solved that problem by establishing time zones.
The north star helps us orient ourselves to the cardinal directions of north, east, south and west.
The north star’s altitude above the horizon also tells you your local latitude compared to the equator.
It would stay at the horizon when you are at the equator and appear higher in the sky as you go farther north.
We use the Big Dipper as an essential navigational tool since the stars at the end of the “bowl” point to the north star.
When the Big Dipper and the north star appear higher in the sky, more celestial objects stay above the horizon the whole day.
This leads to the “midnight sun” that Alaska and Scandinavia experience around the summer solstice.
The tropics don’t experience the variation of daylight we get in Illinois over the course of the year.
The tropics are always warm because the noontime sun is nearly directly overhead every day, unlike near the poles, where the sun can stay below the horizon for several weeks in the winter.
The sun and the moon will rise in the east and set in the west everywhere.
In the northern hemisphere, we see them appear to move to the right across the southern sky.
In the southern hemisphere, they appear to move left across the northern sky, and the dark lunar seas of the moon will appear upside down from what we are used to seeing from our half of the world.
When we are in the southern hemisphere, the north star is always below the horizon, and the Big Dipper isn’t as reliable to use as a navigational tool.
Unfortunately, there is no bright south star, but the Southern Cross can help you find the cardinal directions.
Its importance as an astronomical guidepost led to its inclusion in the flags of Australia and New Zealand.
The long end of the cross points very close to the south celestial pole, the spot in the sky directly above Earth’s South Pole.
To ensure you don’t find a “false cross,” look for two bright stars to the left of the short end of the cross. These are beta Centauri and alpha Centauri.
Alpha Centauri, also known as Rigil Kentaurus, is the nearest star system to the sun.
None of these stars can be seen from Illinois.
None of these stars can be seen from Illinois.
