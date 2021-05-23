Skywatchers have a chance to see two eclipses over the next few weeks.
A solar or a lunar eclipse can occur when the Earth, sun and moon are lined up in space.
During a solar eclipse, the moon blocks sunlight from reaching Earth. When Earth blocks sunlight from reaching the full moon in a lunar eclipse, it looks much dimmer at night and may appear red.
On Wednesday, the moon will start moving into Earth’s shadow at 4:45 a.m. The moon will set in the southwest at about 5:30 a.m. before the total lunar eclipse begins.
The moon won’t appear red in Champaign, but a partially eclipsed full moon will appear to be missing a piece right before sunrise.
Earth’s shadow always looks like a circle during a lunar eclipse, no matter what time of night. The circular shadow shows that our world is a sphere and not flat.
On June 10, an annular solar eclipse will be visible from Russia, Greenland and Canada. The moon will be too far from Earth to block all of the sunlight, so observers in that path will see a ring of sun around the moon’s silhouette.
In Illinois, the moon will block a small portion of the sun. This event ends at 5:37 a.m., which is right after the sun rises in the northeast. Observers who want to catch this event should remember that it isn’t safe to look directly at the sun, so use eclipse glasses or a pinhole camera.
People go long distances to see solar eclipses because the moon’s shadow only covers a small part of Earth’s surface.
Some even charter planes to extend a total or annular eclipse by a few minutes!
It is worth traveling to see a total solar eclipse, so make plans for April 8, 2024, when the moon’s shadow will pass from Texas to Maine and through southern Illinois.
People can see lunar eclipses much more often because a full moon is always visible to the nighttime side of Earth. A total lunar eclipse will be visible in Champaign and most of the U.S. on May 15, 2022.
Since both eclipses in the next month are occurring when they are close to the horizon, trees or buildings can obstruct the view.
A suitable location to observe outside of town is Prairie Winds Observatory, which is operated by the Champaign-Urbana Astronomical Society. The observatory is on County Road 700 East, south of Monticello Road.
The William M. Staerkel Planetarium at Parkland College keeps a schedule of virtual programs at parkland.edu/planetarium. Contact the staff at planetarium@
parkland.edu to book a show or to inquire about renting a telescope. The Champaign County Museums Network has information at champaigncountymuseums.org.