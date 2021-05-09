Spring is annual report season at the Spurlock Museum. One of the important duties involved in report preparation is ensuring that all of our databases are up to date … and we have a lot of databases.
Each one is created and updated, when necessary, by the Spurlock IT Section, based on requests from the different museum sections. Here is a short introduction to the most used of these information organizers.
Like all museums, we monitor our attendance. How many people have we served through guided tours, family programs, lectures, special events and outreach to schools, churches or senior care facilities?
How many of these visitors were adults? College students? Children? Expanding on that information is a database that contains details on each of our tours, programs and special events.
We record each school that brings in a class for a visit and each performer who was hired for a museum performance or school assembly.
This database is particularly useful when writing proposals and final reports for granting agencies like the Illinois Arts Council Agency, which wants to know, for example, how many of the artists we hired were from Illinois and who was in each audience.
In addition to people, we also have thousands of artifacts in our care. Each object is listed in a database that can record nearly 100 individual pieces of information, from its country and culture of origin, to the materials it is made from and the processes used to create it.
Photographs are taken and catalogued of each part from every angle, and the artifact databases include representative images.
A variety of report formats allow the information to be gathered, as it works best for inventories, notes by visiting scholars and the movement of artifacts within the museum.
A separate database organizes artifacts that have been offered to the museum as donations. The records document who made the offer, what information is known about the artifacts and whether they were accepted or not.
Two databases hold important details about images. One set of images documents the history of the museum.
We have pictures of fundraising events, the changing galleries, the construction of the Spurlock, guest speakers at special events and employees at work.
The other set of information helps staff keep track of the thousands of images we have used in our exhibits.
What is the picture documenting? Where did we get it from? Who owns the copyright, and when did we get permission to add the picture to a wall graphic or artifact label?
Our mailing lists, library catalog, museum publications, volunteers and information from old, handwritten ledgers also have their own databases.
One of the most interesting, though, must be our IPM or Integrated Pest Management database.
Throughout the museum are kept insect traps that are checked monthly. The insects caught and the locations they are found at within the building are all recorded.
As insects can cause a great deal of harm to artifacts, being able to track and control them is an integral part of artifact conservation.