Today is the last day of National Pollinator Week for 2023.
How can you help the pollinators?
The first thing I am going to encourage you to do is to take part in BeeSpotter, a local citizen science project.
It is a web-based portal at the University of Illinois for learning about bumble bees and honey bees and for contributing data to a nationwide effort to collect baseline information on the population status of these insects.
You can go out and take pictures of the bees and submit them to BeeSpotter.
They are currently identifying bees from Illinois, Missouri, Indiana and Ohio.
To identify bumble bees, it is helpful to take a picture from above, where you can see the thorax and abdomen, as well as from the side.
Please visit beespotter.org.
With the dry summer we are having, it is important to give bees a water source.
They can’t swim, so be sure to add something for them to walk on while getting water.
A bird bath can also water the bees if you add small stones, glass beads, marbles, a piece of wood, etc.
Any dish or container you want to use will work.
My favorite is a shallow pasta bowl with colored glass pebbles.
To avoid adding to the mosquitos in your area, you can let the bowl go dry or dump and refill it weekly.
For all beneficial insects, including pollinators, avoid or limit pesticide use.
Target the species you want to control.
Use mechanical methods for removal when you can.
For plants, this is tilling, digging, cutting.
For controlling insects, a can of soapy water is very effective for small spaces.
My grandad gave each of his grandkids a can of soapy water, and he showed us the insects to plunk into the water.
Japanese beetles were one of the insects that we removed from plants for him.
To survive, pollinators need places to shelter and to nest.
Bumble bee queens start a new nest in the spring.
They are ground nesters.
If she picks a spot for the season in your yard, please be tolerant and give her some space to have her nest for the season if you can.
The bumble bee colonies in this area do not live through the winter.
I am not as tolerant of yellow jackets, which are also ground nesters.
For butterflies that may attach their chrysalis to the outside of stems and stem nesting bees that can be inside, we can leave the stems stand in our gardens and wild areas through the winter and spring until they emerge.
We can leave them places to live and survive.
Like us, they are looking for a safe place to “bee.”
Last but not least, the pollinators need flowering plants for their food.
Caterpillars and other insects eat leaves.
Butterflies and bees need nectar from flowers, and bees also get pollen from flowers.
They need a variety of plants flowering all spring, summer and fall.
Last year at this time of year, we saw our bumble bees gathering pollen from prairie roses and lamb’s ear.
Please include more food plants for the pollinators.
For more information or questions about planning for pollinators, please email Lesley Deem at lesleyd@illinois.edu.
Please email to visit our little prairie patch and the bees at the Pollinatarium.