Owls generate excitement for many reasons. They are beautiful, powerful, charismatic — symbols of wisdom and intelligence. Many are large apex predators. Their nocturnal behavior, cryptic camouflage and spooky vocalizations give them an aura of mystery. Most people don’t see owls in the wild often, so it feels special when we have a personal encounter with one. One way you can see owls is to visit the Anita Purves Nature Center and welcome its newest education ambassador, “Lightning.”
Lightning is a red-phase Eastern screech owl. He hatched in early 2020 at the Illinois Raptor Center, a wildlife rehabilitation facility in Decatur. Because Lightning has never established a territory or learned to hunt, he cannot survive in the wild. Lightning came to live at the nature center in summer 2021 and now enjoys the company of two other male Eastern screech owls: Jack and Quasi. The nature center provides a safe and comfortable home for these owls and several other species of non-releasable wildlife, including turtles and snakes.
Through a process of slow and careful introduction, Lightning has adjusted exceedingly well to his life at the nature center. He eats well, gets along with his companions, and has already started working his day job. You read it right — these animals have jobs! The education wildlife housed at the nature center assist staff with environmental programs for schools, scouts, public events and more.
The purpose of this work is two-fold. First, people tend to learn and care more about wildlife and conservation when they have direct connections. Second, these education programs offer behavioral enrichment for the animals and condition them not to be stressed by human interaction. If an individual animal is unable or unwilling to participate in programming, then other forms of enrichment are provided.
At approximately 7-9 inches in length, Eastern screech owls are the smallest owls that live in Illinois year-round. Other resident owls include the barred owl, the great horned owl and the barn owl. With the exception of the rare barn owl, each of these species can be found living among us right here in Champaign-Urbana!
In the winter, four additional species of owls may migrate here from the north: the Northern saw-whet owl (which is even smaller than the screech owl), the long-eared owl, the short-eared owl and the snowy owl.
Many owl species breed in winter. Young owls fledge at around four to 10 weeks of age. They may branch out from the nest before they are able to fly and sometimes even fall to the ground. People may mistake them as injured, but their parents will continue to feed and care for them, so it’s best to leave them alone.
The winter season can be a great time to search for wild owls in Illinois. They tend to be most active during the hour after sundown, so plan accordingly. And if you are unable locate any owls in the wild, don’t fret! You can always visit Lightning, Jack and Quasi at the Anita Purves Nature Center.