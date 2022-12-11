It has been a busy fall at the Champaign County History Museum.
We finished our reorganization of our archives, crafted a new exhibit, funded a restoration of our historic popcorn wagon and hosted well-attended history talks.
However, beyond the day-to-day routine of collections management, research has become one of the great joys of coming to work at the Cattle Bank.
Lately, I’ve been asking myself the question, “If I spoke to someone from x year in Champaign County, ‘How much would we understand each other?’”
This time, it came to mind while working on a collection of historic letters from the Chapin-McNeil family.
As the saying goes, “The past is a different country.”
In so many ways, the people of 150 years ago think differently from our own time, their daily concerns, jokes, politics and ethics are at some points deeply bizarre.
For more than a year, two volunteers have been working with me on transcribing these documents page by page and researching their stories.
When the work on this collection started, the records stated they were simply “Civil War” letters.
I imagined descriptions of battles, politics and discussions of national news during the conflict.
While many of those were there, my perception of top-down history had shaped my priorities for the research at first. Only changing as I picked up ideas from other perspectives.
The story I had originally intended our team to tell gradually shifted and changed, through Virginia Haverstic and Sean McTigue’s work, into a far more personal tale of a family struggling through a period of national change.
It was not a story of battle; it was a narrative of women struggling to survive supply shortages, the first teachers at Yankee Ridge in Philo, and soldiers writing to their families about their desire to come home from war.
It is one thing to hear about the tragedy of war, and another to read their own words as Union soldier Oscar Chapin wrote to his mother in 1864 as he waited on a train not far from his family home, “the engine broke downs and we layed [sic] there from nine o Clock that night until the next day at twelve then we started again we came through the great city of Philo about two o’Clock i could hardly keep from jumping off there i took a good look at the old home and thought of you all and thought good by[e].”
Across 158 years, I felt a small moment of recognition that there was a living person named Oscar who wrote this letter who was scared and homesick.
We get lost in the sweeping course of events at times, and in doing so, we lose so much richness of detail.
The individual human stories bring the past to life.
While they may be few and far between, people are always looking for the small recognizable moments that we understand from our own experiences.
At that moment, as I looked down at the letter on the table in front of me, I like to think I understood Oscar Chapin.