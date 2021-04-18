Can’t get enough stories about Champaign County history? Well look no further than the Local History & Genealogy Blog brought to you by the staff of the Champaign County Historical Archives at the Urbana Free Library.
Accessible from the library website homepage (urbanafreelibrary.org), the blog offers a wide range of topics related to our county’s nearly 190-year history and is updated at least weekly with new posts.
The March 5 post by Archives Assistant Ann Panthen highlights the archives’ large map collection. As she says, “Our map collection covers a lot of ground.”
Ann offers a sample of some of the types of maps we have and the different ways researchers may use them. She touches on plat maps, cemetery maps, Sanborn Fire Insurance maps and specialty maps.
According to Ann, “Maps not only tell us where we are, but they can show us where to go next. They show us where we’ve been and illustrate the world for us in ways that the written word alone cannot.”
The following week, archives intern Ani K. offered a post about the history of working women in Champaign-Urbana, inspired by International Women’s Day on March 8.
Ani provides a brief history of the holiday and then showcases some of the archives’ great collections that focus on working women from C-U in the health-care industry, such as the Dr. Ellen Miner papers and Illinois Nurses Association records. Ani also featured some local industries owned by local women in the 1980s.
On March 16, the blog featured a post entitled “A Look Inside the Chanute POW/MIA Collection,” written by archives intern Johna. This entry gave an overview of the contents of the Chanute POW/MIA collection, which includes correspondence, event pamphlets, flyers, posters, images of paintings, photographs, presidential proclamations, newspaper clippings, event agendas, maps and more.
Johna focused on a collection of prints of paintings created by artist Maxine McCaffrey related to POW/MIAs from the Vietnam War. She highlighted McCaffrey’s painting “At the Hanoi Hilton” and provided a brief history of the prison to go along with the image.
Just two days later, archives librarian Sherrie Bowser submitted a blog post about the inaugural tour of the Freedom Train from 1947 to 1949.
According to Sherrie, “The train, painted white with red and blue horizontal stripes, carried 133 historical documents and artifacts of United States history. The historic cargo ranged from a 15th-century Christopher Columbus letter to Germany’s 1945 letter of surrender signed just a few years before the train’s departure.”
The train arrived in Champaign on Friday, July 16, 1948, and was the 232nd stop on the tour. It left Champaign that night for their next stop in Decatur.
Coming up in April, I am developing a post about local reactions to the Titanic tragedy in 1912. Initial reactions to the disaster manifested themselves in sermons at local churches but eventually turned into large local benefit events hosted by different theaters meant to raise money for the victims.
After this initial wave of sympathy, the theaters utilized footage of the Titanic disaster to turn a profit as part of their Vaudeville shows.
About a month after the wreck, the Illinois Theatre featured 18-year-old survivor Ed Dorkings on the bill. He offered his heroic and likely over-emphasized retelling of his survival in his performance. Urbana was just the second stop on his tour.
To read more about any of the topics mentioned above, please visit our blog for the full entries. For more local history, delve into our impressive backlog of posts written by current and former staff about a whole litany of different subjects, and please continue to follow the blog as new entries are added.