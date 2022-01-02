Over the past several months, the staff of the Spurlock Museum have been working with university students and the staff of Japan House on an update for our East Asian Exhibit.
Themes covered in the exhibit include items found around the house, masks and performances, wood carvings and related objects, and holidays and celebrations.
There will also be a wall of images from China, Japan and North and South Korea that have been offered by local community members.
The new exhibit will be ready by the end of spring semester.
The holidays and celebrations section will change every few years. To start, we’ll feature objects related to the observation of the Lunar New Year, which begins on Feb. 1 in 2022. Following the cycle of the Chinese zodiac, it will be the Year of the Tiger.
In researching the museum’s collections for artifacts to display in this section, Assistant Director of Education Kim Sanford discovered that the Spurlock has a Japanese hanetsuki game set.
Similar to badminton but played without a net, this game began as a Shinto ritual for the healthy growth of girls hundreds of years ago. Over time, playing the game became a New Year’s tradition for girls.
Most often, hanetsuki is played between two girls who use the hagoita (paddle) to hit the hane (shuttlecock) back and forth until one girl misses.
The traditional penalty for this loss was having the winner draw on the face of the losing girl with India ink.
The game can also be played solo, with the player keeping the hane in the air as long as possible.
Players sometimes sing a song called the Haneuta while they play. A video of girls playing hanetsuki in 1929 can be found at youtube.com/watch?v=nlWR8GoewYU.
Though the game is not played as often today, the hagoita are still very popular as gifts and household decorations, as the backs of these paddles are often elaborately decorated.
A favorite design is actors from kabuki theater, a form of Japanese dance-drama. The features of the actors, who wear elaborate costumes and makeup, are drawn on pieces of paper or cloth. Artists then assemble the pieces on to the paddle and stuff them with cotton to give the figures a three-dimensional effect. This process is called oshi-e.
Hagoita are a popular year-end gift in families as a wish for good fortune in the coming year. Paddles with a female figure on the back are traditionally presented at the birth of a baby girl.
Late in December, a huge market fair featuring the paddles is held in Tokyo.
The museum’s hagoita is currently in a small preview display in the Gallery of Asian Cultures on the second floor.