What happens inside that old theater building at 346 N. Neil St.? The Orpheum Children’s Science Museum has, since 1992, taken on the dual responsibilities of caring for a historic theater building and using the space to nurture a first-class children’s museum with an emphasis on science education.
If you don’t have children or grandchildren, the museum may not typically be on your radar, but private and public events use the old auditorium when it is not being used for museum programming.
A few weeks ago, you could have attended “Untitled,” 40 North’s annual fundraising event. More recently, “The Sleeping Beauty” was presented by the Champaign-Urbana Junior Woman’s Club as its 66th annual Tom Thumb Theatre production.
The museum has several interactive activities. A recent addition kids are loving is the augmented-reality sand table. An exhibit that can be enjoyed by anyone walking up and down Neil Street is a representation of the solar system. There are pictures of the sun and planets placed on the Orpheum and other buildings at distances proportionate to their distances in space.
Back inside is the popular space-related gallery, the Busey Astronomy Kids Corner. It includes a “lunar lander” to climb on, “Orphy’s Escape to Space” and a rotation station. An interactive planet orbit table where kids can move the planets around is under development.
Alex Dour, the Orpheum’s education coordinator, recently shared some educational initiatives happening beyond the exhibits.
Robotics is the most popular of the clubs. A series of three increasingly challenging clubs begins with building a foundation of basic knowledge. Students use and add to that knowledge to build simple robots and, finally, design and build a more complex robot.
The “Robotics In Space” club is new and works with the same-named University of Illinois club. It utilizes a holistic approach to design and build robots. It explores electrical engineering, rocketry, physics, computer science and programming to solve the problem of getting robots into space.
“Imagination City” uses Legos to explore six different topics each semester, including animals, vehicles and buildings.
The museum’s regular offerings include eight weeks of summer camps. Themes include “Time Travel Adventure,” “Master Builders,” “Play With Your Food” and “Electromagnetic Mayhem.”
“Night at the Museum,” another regular offering, lets parents drop off their kids (ages K-5) for a three-hour museum visit with a science activity while they have a “date night.”
In addition to the Orpheum’s regular menagerie of tarantulas, a bearded dragon, a corn snake and box and aquatic turtles, outside groups will bring in animals for kids to interact with during the Animal Expo. Expect a wide range of animals and maybe a skeleton or two.
Other collaborations include Brain Awareness Day and Astronomy Day.
The Orpheum Children’s Science Museum is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. This closure is a serious threat as revenue from admissions and programs is vital to keep the museum up and running.
The Orpheum is increasing its online presence, sharing activities kids can do from home. Please check our Facebook page, follow @OrpheumMuseum on Twitter and head to our website, orpheumkids.com, for updates, details on museum offerings and how you can be involved.