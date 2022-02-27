The Champaign County Historical Archives has a plethora of resources relating to local history and genealogy. One group of materials that can be helpful for a variety of genealogical and local history purposes are maps. The archives has a large collection of various maps relating to Urbana, Champaign and Champaign County. Below are a few examples of common types of maps that can be found in the Archives and how they can be used in your research.
- Plat maps show the owners of parcels of land in a given area and time frame. Of particular relevance among this type, and a frequently used resource, is the 1893, 1913, 1929 Combined Atlas of Champaign County. This atlas is often useful to genealogy researchers when it is known that an ancestor owned land in the area, but the exact plot is unknown. By comparing plat maps through the years, researchers can see how property was divided and sold, oftentimes to children or family members.
- Cemetery maps, as the name suggests, are maps that show the layouts of cemeteries. Used in conjunction with our books of cemetery listings, one can find the location of a buried ancestor.
- Sanborn maps, which were created to assess fire risk for insurance purposes, provide detailed information about buildings and homes in a town. These maps show what materials buildings are made of (different materials are assigned different risk levels), how close they are to fire hazards and water sources and information about the local fire department. For modern-day researchers, who aren’t usually interested in a building’s fire risk, Sanborn maps can be used to compare the layout of a structure from one point in time to another point in time. For example, if a home had an addition built, comparing Sanborn maps from before and after the addition would reflect that change.
Among the more popular maps in the archives are those created by Alexander Bowman, the architect of the original Champaign County Courthouse. These include the Map of Champaign County 1863 and The City of Urbana, Champaign County. The latter can be seen featured in a frame outside of the archives. This is one of the three surviving copies of the original map. A second copy is also owned by the library, and the third is located in the British Library. Copies of the Map of Champaign County 1863 are for sale at the archives.
Because the archives houses such a large number of maps, it is often necessary to perform some housekeeping and organization of the collection. In the world of archives, this is called processing. Recently, the archives hosted a team of graduate-student volunteers from the library school at the University of Illinois. They spent one Saturday volunteering with us. They rehoused, labeled and updated locations so that these maps are now findable and usable. This process involved enclosing our rolled-up maps in a protective tube and reorganizing them within a series of cubbies. Now, these maps are easily accessible.
Are you interested in seeing some of our maps in person? Visit the archives at The Urbana Free Library, or email archives@urbanafree.org with your local history questions.