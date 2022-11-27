If you look up on a clear night without much light pollution, you should see a meteor roughly every 10 minutes.
Most meteors are rocks the size of a grain of sand falling from space at hypersonic speeds, and the pressure experienced as they hurtle through the atmosphere heats up the air to glow as “shooting stars.”
Meteor showers take place when Earth passes near the orbit of a comet.
When a comet passes close to the sun, it heats up and forms tails of gas and dust, and that ejected material produces a trail of debris that Earth moves through around the same time each year.
Meteor showers are named after constellations, such as the Leonids, Perseids or Orionids, based on where the meteors appear to originate from in the sky.
The next major meteor shower is the Geminids around Dec. 14, but a waning gibbous moon will brighten the sky for most of that night.
If you plan to watch a meteor shower, don’t focus on that one constellation.
Meteors can appear all over the sky, so find a comfortable way to look up constantly.
You can see some meteors from a shower right after sunset, but you will see more after midnight and before dawn since you’ll be on the side of Earth facing the debris trail.
It’s like how bugs hit the front windshield of a car much more than the rear window.
The largest meteors can survive the trip through the atmosphere and hit the ground, leaving behind a meteorite.
These rocks are of great scientific value since they offer clues about other worlds and how and when the solar system formed.
Some meteorites have been traced to the moon and Mars.
Meteorites can be made of stone, iron or a very rare mix of the two.
Stony meteorites are the most common but are difficult to distinguish from a regular Earth rock.
Iron meteorites are much easier to see or find with a metal detector and are fragments of the cores of asteroids that were once hundreds of miles in size.
Stony-iron meteorites hold crystalline minerals within a lattice of iron and may come from the boundary inside an asteroid between the iron core and the less dense mantle.
The William M. Staerkel Planetarium at Parkland College offers a glimpse at these extraterrestrial wonders in the lobby.
The family of James Kaler has lent the Goose Kaler Memorial Meteorite Collection to the planetarium so the public can see each of these types of specimens.
The largest piece in the collection is a 35-pound iron meteorite from Namibia that everyone can touch!
The Staerkel Planetarium presents to public, private and school groups.
Sensory-friendly programs, shows in Spanish, Pink Floyd light shows and space suit shows are also available.
Find the public show schedule at parkland.edu/planetarium.
Book a show or rent telescopes by emailing planetarium@parkland.edu.
Learn about the Champaign County Museums Network at champaigncountymuseums.org.