I recently read an article published in the July 2018 edition of The Atlantic titled “Microfilm Lasts Half a Millennium.” It caught my eye because in our work at the Champaign County Archives, we deal with microfilm (and microfiche) on a daily basis. The article goes on to say that micrographic experiments began in 1839, and by 1853, the format was beginning to be used for newspapers, but it was still considered a novelty when it was displayed at the 1876 Centennial Exposition in Philadelphia.
As the article points out, advances in the composition of the microfilm itself provide reliable and long-lasting (500 years!) access to the archival data stored there. The microfilm readers are quite simple, allowing the user to read any microfilm or microfiche media. The machines are often paired with computers and special software that allow the user to make copies of anything that is on the microfilm reel or microfiche sheet. There are also standalone readers that simply allow the user to view the media.
The microfilm and microfiche housed at the Champaign County Historical Archives cover a lot of ground. We have newspapers from the area, including the big ones such as The News-Gazette and Urbana Courier (and their predecessors), going all the way back to the 1860s. Our Daily Illini collection starts with the 1874 edition (then known as The Illini). You can also browse other community newspapers such as Homer, Ogden, St. Joe, Mahomet, Fisher, Broadlands, Sadorus, Sidney, Villa Grove and more.
Smaller, and quirkier, newspapers are also in our collection. You might not have heard of Alien Nation, Popcorn, Fingerprint File or Psychedelic Boneyard, but if those titles pique your interest, please come and take a look.
We also own a fairly complete collection of microfilmed African American History Bulletin and the Journal of African American History, a go-to research tool for scholars and others interested in the history and experiences of Black Americans in the 1960s through the 1980s.
Newspapers are popular microfilm attractions in the archives, but they are only a part of the collection. You can find quite a few vital records, including marriage licenses, marriage-license applications, death records, naturalization records, census documents, railroad records and more.
A patron in the archives recently wanted to know the city of residence of a railroad worker from the early 1900s. It happens that the archives houses, on microfilm, the Illinois Central Railroad Company Personnel Department Employment Cards. Luckily, they are in alphabetical order, and the information was readily available for our patron.
On the microfiche side, we have mostly city of Urbana documents from city council meetings to building plans to city ordinances and planning documents. We also have a few city of Champaign building plans.
All microfilmed documents that we have are carefully documented and listed in our catalog, archivescatalog.urbanafreelibrary.org. While you may not be able to see the full document you are looking for online, you’ll be able to see that it’s here, and then you know it is time to make a trip to visit us. We can also arrange to make scans and get those to you electronically if you can’t visit.
If you are interested in seeing anything in our microfilm or microfiche collection, you better hurry; you only have another 500 years or so before it’s gone!