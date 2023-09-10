The hot days we have had in August made me think of shady spots and the cooler temperatures of fall. The perfect time to plant more flowers for our pollinators. Cooler days for us to work out in the garden and better temperatures to help the transplants survive. Planting in the fall lets them start new roots for emerging as strong plants next spring.
In the spring I introduced you to three shade-loving plants to feed pollinators: wild columbine, Virginia bluebells, and wild geranium. I wanted to give you some more options for your shade gardens.
Six more native plants you may want to plant are: woodland phlox, anise hyssop, wood betony, sweet Joe-pye weed, asters, and goldenrod. The last three are fall blooming so would extend your flowering season (available food) for the pollinators.
Woodland phlox (Phlox divaricate laphamii) blooms mid-spring to early summer (about 4 weeks) and is a tidy 1 to 1½ feet tall. It is a blue lavender color and has a sweet aromatic scent. It is a food plant for long-tongued bees (including bumble bees), butterflies and moths. You can grow it in nice clumps or as a mat under trees and shrubs.
Anise hyssop (Agastache foeniculum) is a rare native plant in Illinois but is sold at nurseries and does well in gardens. It also survives in a wide range of light and water conditions. It will take full sun to part sun and is somewhat drought tolerant. I like to include it in gardens because of the large number of bees that visit it including: honeybees (Apis mellifera), bumblebees (Bombus spp.), leaf-cutting (Megachile spp.), digger bees (Melissodes spp.), Halictid bees (sweatbees) and others. It has a long bloom time of 1 to 2 months from mid to late summer. So a good addition to your garden to feed the pollinators.
Wood betony (Pedicularis canadensis) is a little gem of a plant. It blooms in spring, being one of the first food plants for bumblebees. It can be found in woods and prairies and is hemiparasitic, attaching to the roots of diverse species. It can reduce some of the tall grasses in your prairie planting. In the Pollinatarium prairie, they are yellow whorled flowers on short stalks. The basal leaves have a purplish tinge and look fernlike. They are in the center of our prairie along the path.
For extending the bloom time in your garden into late summer and through fall, you can plant sweet joe-pye weed (Eutrochium purpureum), woodland asters, and goldenrod (Solidago spp.)
Sweet joe-pye weed starts blooming in July and goes through September. It is a good plant for monarchs, swallowtails and other butterflies and insects.
Woodland asters like the calico aster (Symphyotrichum lateriflorum) have many small daisy-like flowers with short nectar tubes good for bees and other insects with shorter tongues. They start blooming late summer and go into fall.
When choosing your goldenrod, I would not recommend Canada goldenrod (S. canadensis). It is aggressive and can self-seed as well as spread by rhizomes. Three woodland species native to Illinois would be a better choice. Elm-leaved (S. ulmifolia) is present in most Illinois counties. One of the most shade tolerant goldenrods is zigzag goldenrod (S. flexicaulis) and it is usually found in lowland woods. In upland woods it is more typical to find blue-stemmed goldenrod (S. caesia). It is found in eastern and southern counties of Illinois as well as a few west central. It likes medium shade to partial sun.
Happy planting.