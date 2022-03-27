The Museum of the Grand Prairie is on a mission, and we have a statement to prove it!
The mission: To collect, preserve and interpret the natural and cultural history of Champaign County and East Central Illinois for all generations.
Living out that mission, the museum is honored to collaborate with Community Coalition/Walk as One to record oral histories of the local Champaign County Black community in a project called “Revisiting Your Legacy.”
In accordance with the American Alliance of Museum’s standards, by whom we’ve been accredited since 1972, we will hold these recordings in the public trust in perpetuity.
The stories told in these oral histories are sometimes difficult, often inspiring and will evoke humility in the listeners for generations to come.
First, a little background. In 2001, the museum collaborated with the Champaign County chapter of the National Council of Negro Women to create a physical exhibit titled “This Legacy is Yours: Celebrating the Lasting Contributions of African American Women in Champaign County.”
Through the council’s surveys and research, the museum created a collection of biographies featured in the exhibit, and within a year, it became the museum’s first virtual exhibit, which lives on today at museumofthegrand
A few years after the original exhibit, the museum worked with the local chapter of the National Council of African American Men to create a companion online exhibit of local Black men titled “Your Legacy Too.”
Building on that past work, during the summer of 2021, we began to revisit the “This Legacy is Yours” project.
Jamila Appleby, a lifelong resident of Champaign County and a teacher at Stratton Academy of the Arts in Champaign, interviewed 11 prominent members of the local African American community.
The history of the local Black community is both rich and important. Everyone has a story to tell, and everyone’s story together makes up our community’s history.
While we’ve contacted some of the original subjects from the “Legacy” project, we’re also adding to the original list.
With support from the Champaign County Community Coalition, the museum is scheduled to collect 10 more interviews this spring, conducted by Crystal Womble, a lifelong resident who recently retired from Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
Plans are underway to continue the project into the summer and fall with funds from the Forest Preserve Friends Foundation.
We recognize we may have missed many important stories and that there are so many new stories to be told. We’re hoping that you will help us find them. We would love to hear from you! Please contact Katie Snyder at ksnyder@ccfpd.org with any names and contact information of anyone you feel would be a good addition to the oral history project of the local Black community.
We are looking for veteran and new community leaders alike. Like our Facebook page to hear excerpts from local women innovators in the Black community throughout Women’s History Month in March.